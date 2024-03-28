This Lemon Tiramisu Recipe Is a Surprising Take on a Classic

So you’re looking for an easy (ish) dessert recipe for the weekend and have no idea what to whip up. How about a lemon tiramisu recipe? It’s a complete departure from the classic coffee flavours you’ll recognise from the Italian sweet (the way Nonna makes it), but this fresh, lemony take on the dessert is hugely popular on TikTok, so we figured we’d share a version of the recipe with you all to try.

Lemon tiramisu recipe

There are loads of recipes floating around for lemon tiramisu, but this take from @happytummy_702 is hugely popular, having racked up 22.1M views and 2.1M likes at the time of publishing. Admittedly, the TikTok creator has credited @flouring.kitchen for creating the recipe, so it may be worth checking out both foodie creators ahead of making your own.

Check out @happytummy_702’s recipe in the video below:

Here’s how you can make it.

What you’ll need for your lemon tiramisu recipe:

Savoiardi biscuits

Heavy whipping cream

Lemons

Eggs

Mascarpone

Sugar

Limoncello (optional)

Directions for making lemon tiramisu recipe:

For a full guide on how to make the dessert, check out Flouring Kitchen’s recipe guide here. You can also watch her video of the recipe below:

In the simplest terms, however, the recipe asks you to create a lemon curd by combining grated lemon peel and juice with sugar, eggs and butter. This is followed by mixing sugar, lemon peel and limoncello to create your soaking liquid for your biscuits. Using a cake mixer, beat your cream, then mix in some of your lemon curd. Soak your biscuits, and layer your creation with biscuit, cream and lemon curd!

Lead Image Credit: @happytummy_702 TikTok