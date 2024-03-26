Rebel Wilson Book: What It’s All About & When You Can Read It

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Rebel Wilson is the latest superstar to release a much-anticipated life memoir. In her book, Wilson promises to be candid about her journey in Hollywood, which may also include revealing a few unknown secrets. If you’re keen to read Rebel Wilson’s book, Rebel Rising, here’s what you should know about it.

What is the title of Rebel Wilson’s book?

Rebel Wilson has titled her book Rebel Rising. In late 2023, HarperCollins ANZ won a nine-way auction to purchase the publishing rights for Wilson’s book, making a much-anticipated release.

When can you read Rebel Wilson’s new book?

Rebel Rising is set for worldwide release on April 2, 2024. You can pre-order the book now and the regular retail pricing in Australia is $49.99 (hardcover) or $19.99 (e-book).

What is Rebel Rising about?

Rebel Rising is Rebel Wilson’s first memoir, which is promoted as being a “refreshingly candid, hilarious, and inspiring book.”

The book will cover Wilson’s journey in acting as well as some of her more personal moments, including issues with fertility, weight gain and loss and sexuality.

Here’s the official synopsis for Rebel Rising, as per HarperCollins:

For decades, Rebel Wilson had single-mindedly focused on her career, making a name for herself through her iconic roles in Pitch Perfect, Bridesmaids, and Isn’t It Romantic. Now she’s ready to chronicle the emotional and physical lessons she learned, as well as her most embarrassing experiences. A malaria induced hallucination? An all-style-martial arts fighting tournament? Junior handling at dog shows? And this was all BEFORE she moved to Hollywood! Rebel Rising follows Rebel Wilson’s incredible journey of “making it,” constantly questioning “Am I good enough?”, “Will I ever find love?” and “Will I ever change and become healthy?” Rebel writes for the first time about her most personal and important moments in her life- from fertility issues, weight gain and loss, sexuality, overcoming shyness, rejections and, well…okay there’s at least one story thrown in about Brad Pitt! It’s all here. This memoir shows us how to love ourselves, while making us laugh uncontrollably.

Who does Rebel Wilson write about in her book?

As teased in the synopsis, Rebel Rising will include stories that feature many celebrities, including Brad Pitt.

However, Wilson’s book has been gaining notoriety after the actress shared on her Instagram Stories this past week that a Hollywood actor “threatened her” over her plans to name and shame him in a chapter of her book. In a follow-up IG story, Wilson said, “I will not be bullied or silenced by high-priced lawyers or PR crisis managers” before revealing the actor she was referring to was Sacha Baron Cohen. Baron Cohen will feature in one chapter of the book, according to Wilson. Through representatives, Baron Cohen has called Wilson’s claims “demonstrably false”.

We’ll hear more when Rebel Rising releases next week.

Lead Image Credit: Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI; HarperCollins