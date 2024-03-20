Interest Rates for March: Our Top Picks for Home Loans, Savings and Credit Cards

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As widely forecast, there was no change to the cash rate at this month’s meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board. Several economists are forecasting that the RBA will stay on hold until the second half of the year at the earliest. Rather than waiting for a rate change or discount to land in your lap from the RBA or the banks, you may need to roll up your sleeves and go hunting for a better interest rate deal to help manage your personal finances.

To make this a little easier, here are some of the top home loans, savings accounts, and credit cards for March 2024 on the RateCity database:

(Rankings are correct at the time of publishing. Please note lenders may trade places on the list as interest rates and fees change and RateCity’s tracker reflects these movements.)

Home loan interest rates

The more money you can pay upfront as a deposit on a home loan, the lower the interest rates you may be offered. But by the time you’ve saved a 20% deposit on a property in one of Australia’s highly-valued capital cities, prices will have likely risen yet again, putting your home ownership ambitions further out of reach.

It’s still possible to get a home loan with a lower deposit of 10% or 5% of the property value. Of course, this also means having to budget for Lender’s Mortgage Insurance (LMI), get help from a guarantor, or apply for government support. However, borrowing more debt than you can manage does increase the risk that you could end up in “mortgage prison” or even negative equity if the value of your property was to plateau or go backwards.

Savings accounts

What value does a savings account really offer? It all depends on your saving habits and goals. RateCity crunched the numbers to find that the difference between a high-rate and low-rate savings account could be the equivalent of over 300 coffees over a year, for example.

If you have a specific savings goal in mind, you can use a savings calculator to estimate how long it may take to reach your goal, and how much the interest you earn could help you reach that balance. Remember that some savings accounts have terms and conditions to secure the highest rate, so make sure you can comfortably fulfil these requirements before you start saving.

Credit card interest rates

Data from the RBA shows that Australia’s total credit card bill attracting interest charges crept up in the month of January, hitting a total of $17.58 billion, an increase of more than a quarter of a billion dollars. Additionally, some of the major banks such as ANZ, Commonwealth Bank and NAB have recently been hiking rates or annual fees on their credit cards.

If you’re sitting on top of a stubborn post-holiday credit card debt, it could be worth comparing options to transfer your balance to pay it off more easily. And if your credit card interest rate is higher than you’d like, you could consider switching to one of the many alternative credit card deals available.

