How to Clean Your Dyson Vacuum

A Dyson vacuum is something you get when you’re serious about cleaning: They’re efficient, powerful, and even chic—but they also tend to be pretty expensive. You want to keep it in working order, which means you have to clean it right. Here is exactly what to do to keep your Dyson functioning well.

How to clean a Dyson vacuum filter

If you only clean one part of your Dyson vacuum, let it be the filter. At least once a month (and more if you notice suction lacking or you vacuum a ton), remove the filter from the end of your Dyson. It should be pretty easy to spot and remove, as it will be a different color from the machine and on the end of the device somewhere, but if you’re not sure, check your manual or Google your specific model.

Tap the filter over the trash can to remove any extra dust. Then, rinse it under running water, using your fingers to rub it gently and remove debris. Do this for a while to make sure it gets soaked and you get everything out, but don’t use any detergents. This is water only. When you’re finished, hold your hand under one of the sides with a hole, fill the whole thing with water, cover the other side with your other hand, and give it a good shake. You might have to do that a few times until the water runs clear. When it does, stop the water and shake the filter hard to get excess moisture out.

Leave it somewhere with good air flow to dry for at least 24 hours, but more if you can. You can’t put it back in the vacuum unless it’s totally dry to the touch all the way through. It has to be air dried, so you can’t put it in a dryer, microwave, or anything else like that.

Pick up a spare filter ($US29.99) that’s compatible with your specific model so that you can continue to clean while the other one is undergoing its washing-and-drying process (or simply swap it out entirely if yours get dirty beyond redemption).

How to clean the rest of a Dyson vacuum

To clean the exterior of the Dyson vacuum, just use a damp microfiber cloth. Just as you should never put a chemical inside the machine , you shouldn’t use them on the outside, either, in case they break down the plastic. Any detachable parts you have can be removed and rinsed under water, too, but make sure they’re dry before you reattach them.

In the event you vacuum up way too much dust and it’s all over the interior, Dyson users have some solutions : Use an air compressor to blow it out or another vacuum to suck it out. You especially want to focus on the small holes and vents on the bottom of the machine, which can clog if they get too messy.