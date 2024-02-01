You Don’t Have to Wait Until the End of the Year for Your Apple Music Replay

Spotify Wrapped comes out at the end of the year—but Apple Music Replay now does something unique that players like Spotify or YouTube Music don’t. Apple Music has just added the Apple Music Replay 2024 playlist for every subscriber: It’s an automatically generated playlist that features the top songs for your profile, so far for this year. And it keeps updating every week; as you listen more, you can keep going back to listen to your favorite songs of the year.

Unlike Spotify Wrapped, you don’t need to wait until December to find out if this is the year you finally get into Mumford and Sons; the Apple Music Replay 2024 playlist will tell you right now.

The playlist is starting to go live for subscribers on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and several Reddit users have spotted it already. To find it, go to the Listen Now tab and scroll all the way to the bottom of the page to see the Replay section. Choose the Replay ’24 playlist, and tap the Plus button from the top to add it to your Library. Then, keep visiting weekly or monthly to see how your year in music is shaping up.

It’s important to note that this playlist is different from the Apple Music Replay that’s generated at the end of the year. This playlist will only list your top songs of the year, so far. At the end of the year, Apple Music Replay will generate a unique website that showcases your top artists, top albums, total listening time, and more.