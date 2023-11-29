Where to Find Your 2023 Apple Music Replay

As another year comes to a close (it’s almost December already!), it’s a good time to start looking back at your 2023. One way to do that is by taking a peek at your music-listening history. While Spotify Wrapped isn’t here yet, your Apple Music Replay 2023 is now live. Check it out and share it with whomever you like.

How to check Apple Music Replay 2023

Unfortunately, Apple still won’t make Replay available as an in-app feature, so you’ll need to head to the official website to get started. To see a roundup of your year in Apple Music, go to the Apple Music Replay webpage and sign in with your Apple ID. (You can also find this link in the Apple Music app.) Once you do, you’ll see a message stating that your replay is ready. Click Jump In. You’ll then be able to see all of your highlights of the year.

The first thing you’ll see is your Highlight Reel. It compiles the biggest moments of your Apple Music year into a handful of highlights. You’ll see how many minutes you’ve listened, which artist was your top played of the year, how many songs you played (and which was your favourite), how many albums you listened to and the top one of your year, your top genre, and a concluding slide compiling it all together. It plays like an Instagram story with accompanying music per slide, so you can click through the slides if the autoplay is too slow for you.

After the Highlight Reel, you can scroll through Replay to see more details about all these statistics. When you scroll down, you’ll first see your top artists of the year and how many artists you listened to. My HomePod mini automatically plays jazz every morning, so it has some of my favourite artists—John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, and Thelonius Monk—listed here.

Up next on the Apple Music Replay is a list of your top songs and how many times you’ve played them. My top song, however, is one I don’t recognize at all, and apparently my HomePod has played it 56 times. It’s a good things all of these songs will appear on my Replay playlist, which we’ll get to in a bit.

Scroll down farther and you’ll see your favorite albums of the year. This is where I finally feel like this is my Apple Music Replay. I’ve played all of my top albums many times and the list is a pretty accurate representation of my tastes. Note that if you play a song via a playlist, it won’t count it as an album play, but if you look up an album and play any song from there, then it’s counted.

Apple Music will then show you your top genres, playlists, and radio stations—all of these were spot on in my Replay. You then get to see some of your Apple Music achievements, such as having listened for over 50,000 minutes, etc., followed by a link to your 2023 Replay playlist. This is your chance to retain a lasting memory of what your year looked like, through the lens of your Apple Music tastes.

How to share Apple Music Replay with others

Apple doesn’t necessarily let you share you entire Replay at once, which is a bummer. However, any element in the Replay can be shared as its own rich screenshot. All you need to do is hit the share icon next to any element to share it. For example, if you wanted to share the Highlights Reel slide about your listening minutes, you can hit the share icon, tap the contact you want to share it to, and you’ll see a preview of the slide in your message. This works for any section of Replay, whether in the reel or not, so you can go through and share each piece individually to give your friends the whole picture of your Apple Music year.