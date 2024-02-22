You Can Use Your Amazon Echo Device As a Bluetooth Speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo device at home, you’re probably using it for its best feature—the voice assistant Alexa. However, you can use Alexa as a speaker too—it’s easy enough to pair your Amazon Echo device to your smartphone or other devices.

How to use Alexa as a speaker

To get started, you should enable Bluetooth on your smartphone, tablet, or other device first. This process varies depending on the device, but you’ll usually find this in settings. Once you’ve enabled Bluetooth, you should ensure your Echo device is powered on and use the voice command, “Alexa, pair.”

The Echo device will show up on the Bluetooth settings page of your smartphone (or other device). Select the Echo device; when the device is paired, Alexa will tell you that it’s connected successfully.—now you can play music or any other type of audio from the source device and use Alexa as a speaker. Many Echo devices are surprisingly good Bluetooth speakers too.

If you want to stop using your Echo device as a Bluetooth speaker, you can use the voice command, “Alexa, disconnect.” If that doesn’t work, go to the Bluetooth settings on your smartphone, tablet, or other device and select the Echo device you want to disconnect, and tap the “Unpair” or “Forget this device” option. You can also go to the Alexa app on your phone, and navigate to Devices > Your Echo > Settings > Bluetooth Devices; select your source device and tap Forget Device.