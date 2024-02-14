How to Set up a Passkey on Your PS4 or PS5

PlayStation owners now have an easier way to sign in after passkeys were introduced in Australia. PS4 and PS5 owners can take advantage of the new feature, allowing a faster and more secure method of logging in to your PlayStation Network (PSN) account on your device.

A passkey is a password-free login method, essentially removing a traditional written passcode and allowing you to log in through a mobile device or computer instead – using an unlock feature on that device like a fingerprint or facial ID scan as the “password”.

It’s a much faster method of logging in, particularly on something like your PlayStation, where it can be a pain to type out long, complicated passwords with a controller.

On the PlayStation website, Sony also explained the security features of passkeys, saying, “A passkey also reduces the vulnerability associated with traditional password-based systems: It cannot be guessed or reused, is tied to your account for PlayStation Network and can only be accessed by you. Passkeys are safer than passwords because they are resistant to phishing and other types of cyberattacks like data breaches.

How to activate Passkeys on your PlayStation

To take advantage of this new passkey feature, PS5 or PS4 owners will need to visit the security section of their Account Management settings on their console, computer or mobile device. Step-by-step instructions are below:

Sign in to Account Management Go to Security and enable Sign in with Passkey Select Create a Passkey Choose how you want to create a passkey, and then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup.

Passkey providers that PlayStation recommends are iCloud Keychain, Google Password Manager, 1Password and Dashlane.

Following the setup of your passkey, any time you need to log in to your PSN an option with ‘sign in with Passkey’ will be available.

If at any time you want to revert back to the old password method of signing in, you can deactivate your passkey by returning to your Account Management > Security settings and disabling passkeys.

Anything that gets you gaming faster seems like a good idea to us!

Lead Image Credit: PlayStation/Sony