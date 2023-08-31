PlayStation Plus Subscription Prices Have Gone up in Australia

PlayStation Plus has undergone some significant changes in the past 12 months. Sony revamped its online gaming subscription service in 2022 to a tiered system that offers players a bunch of new options. Because things run a little differently in Australia to the rest of the world (thanks, slow internet) we have a different PlayStation Plus to everyone else, and that includes the price.
To help you understand it all we’ve broken down all the new pricing details you need to know about the new PlayStation Plus.
New PlayStation Plus tiers in Australia
PlayStation Plus has always been a fairly basic subscription offering when compared to the likes of Xbox Game Pass. The new PlayStation Plus system aims to change that with a bunch of new services and games on offer for subscribers in Australia.
Here’s a breakdown of the new PlayStation Plus tiers:
PlayStation Plus Essential
Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members used to get including:
- Monthly downloadable games
- Exclusive discounts
- Cloud storage for saved games
- Online multiplayer access
There are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this membership plan.
Australian price:
- 1 month: $11.95
- 3 months: $33.95
- 12 months: $95.95
PlayStation Plus Extra
- All the benefits of the PlayStation Plus Essential tier
- Plus a catalogue of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games
Australian price:
- 1 month: $18.95
- 3 months: $54.95
- 12 months: $169.95
PlayStation Plus Deluxe
- Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers
- Adds a catalogue of beloved classic games available to download from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations.
- Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy.
Australian price:
- 1 month: $21.95
- 3 months: $63.95
- 12 months: $196.95
One of the main selling points of the new PlayStation Plus is the offer of a back catalogue of streaming titles from the PS3 era.
Unfortunately, in Australia, seeing as we don’t have access to cloud streaming services like PlayStation Now, we also won’t have access to the PlayStation Plus Premium tier that is offered elsewhere in the world.
Instead, we’ll have to make do with the Deluxe package which offers a catalogue of PS1, PS2 and PSP-era games for download, as well as limited game trials.
You can easily upgrade to a higher benefits plan at any time. To do so, you’ll need to pay the difference between your current plan and your new plan, adjusted for the remaining time of your subscription.
PlayStation Plus pricing changes
On August 31, Sony announced that PlayStation Plus prices would be increasing for 12-month subscriptions globally. The impact of that in Australia means annual subscriptions now cost as follows:
- Essential 12-month subscription: $95.95 (was $79.95)
- Extra 12-month subscription: $169.95 (was $134.95)
- Deluxe 12-month subscription: $196.95 (was $154.95)
1-month and 3-month subscriptions for PlayStation Plus will remain at the same price point.
What games are included?
Of course, one of the determining factors of whether you’d even want to upgrade to a higher tier within the new PlayStation Plus is the library of games on offer.
Now that the service has actually launched here in Australia we know which games are available at launch. Check out the full list below (corrects as of June 2022) courtesy of our friends at Kotaku.
PlayStation Plus Extra
PS4/PS5 games
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- 2Dark
- 8-Bit Armies
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
- Absolver
- ABZU
- Ace of Seafood
- Adr1ft
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Agents of Mayhem
- ALIENATION
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Ash of Gods Redemption
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)
- Astebreed
- AVICII Invector
- Bad North
- Balan Wonderworld (PS4)
- Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Black Mirror
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Call of Cthulhu
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- Chicken Police
- Child of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Concrete Genie
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- ConnecTank
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)
- Cris Tales (PS4)
- Cris Tales (PS5)
- Croixleur Sigma
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Danger Zone
- Dangerous Golf
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- DCL – The Game
- Dead Cells
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)
- Death end re;Quest
- Death end re;Quest2
- Death Squared
- Death Stranding
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut
- Deliver Us To The Moon (PS5)
- Defense Grid 2
- Demon’s Souls
- Detroit: Become Human
- Descenders (PS4)
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars
- Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
- Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
- DOOM
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dungeons 2
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Electronic Super Joy
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
- Elex
- Embr (PS4)
- Empire of Sin
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- Everybody’s Golf
- Fade to Silence
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Fire Pro Wrestling World
- Flatout 4: Total Insanity
- Fluster Cluck
- For Honor
- For the King
- Foreclosed (PS4)
- Foreclosed (PS5)
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fury Unleashed
- Gabbuchi
- Gal Gunvolt Blast
- Get Even
- Ghost of a Tale
- Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS5)
- Ghostrunner (PS4)
- Ghostrunner (PS5)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
- Gods will Fall
- Golf with Your Friends
- GOD OF WAR
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Gravity Rush 2
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Graveyard Keeper
- Greedfall (PS4)
- Greedfall (PS5)
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger IX
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat (PS4)
- Human Fall Flat (PS5)
- I am Bread
- I am Dead (PS4)
- I am Dead (PS5)
- Indivisible
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Injustice 2
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition
- John Wick Hex
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- KeyWe (PS4)
- KeyWe (PS5)
- Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Knack
- Kona (PS4)
- Kona (PS5)
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop (PS4)
- Last Stop (PS5)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)
- Left Alive: Day One Edition
- Legends of Ethernal
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Leo’s Fortune
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater (PS4)
- Maneater (PS5)
- Marvel Puzzle Quest
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS4)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Masters of Anima
- Matterfall
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Mighty No. 9
- Minit
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship (PS4)
- Monster Truck Championship (PS5)
- Moonlighter
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MXGP 2021 (PS4)
- MXGP 2021 (PS5)
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- NASCAR Heat 5
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2K22 (PS4)
- NBA 2K22 (PS5)
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Nidhogg
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Nioh
- Observation
- Observer: System Redux (PS4)
- Observer: System Redux (PS5)
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
- Omega Quintet
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
- Party Hard
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Prison Architect
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Prey
- Project Cars 2
- Project Cars 3
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- Rad Rodgers
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Redeemer – Enhanced Edition
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Rebel Galaxy
- RESOGUN
- Relicta
- Returnal
- Rez Infinite
- RIDE 4 (PS4)
- RIDE 4 (PS5)
- Risk Urban Assault
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Rogue Stormers
- Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
- R-TYPE FINAL 2
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)
- Seasons After Fall
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shenmue III
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sine Mora X
- SkyDrift Infinity
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- SOMA
- Soulcalibur VI
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Spitlings
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Telling Lies
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Tearaway Unfolded
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Artful Escape (PS4)
- The Artful Escape (PS5)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- THE LAST GUARDIAN
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Messenger
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Thomas was Alone
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- TorqueL
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Toukiden 2
- Tour de France 2021 (PS4)
- Tour de France 2021 (PS5)
- TowerFall Ascension
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Tricky Towers
- Tropico 5
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- TRON RUN/r
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- Unturned
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Velocibox
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition
- Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- WARRIORS ALL-STARS
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4)
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS5)
- Werewolves Within
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Windbound
- World of Final Fantasy
- Whispering Willows
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)
- Wreckfest (PS4)
- Wreckfest (PS5)
- Wytchwood (PS4)
- Wytchwood (PS5)
- XCOM 2
- Yet Another Zombie Defense
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
PlayStation Plus Deluxe
All PS4/PS5 games in the Extra tier are also included in the Deluxe tier.
PlayStation Classics
- Ape Escape
- Ape Escape 2
- ARC
- ATARI Flashback Classics Vol1
- ATARI Flashback Classics Vol2
- Baja HD
- Batman Return to Arkham Asylum
- Batman Return to Arkham City
- Beyond Two Souls
- Bioshock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Remastered
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection
- Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition
- Crysis Remastered
- Dark Chronicle
- Dark Cloud
- Darksiders II
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Deadlight Director’s Cut
- Deadnation: Apocalypse Edition
- Toy Story 2
- Echochrome
- Everybody’s Golf
- Everybody’s Tennis
- Fantavision
- Forbidden Siren
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- God of War 3 Remastered
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Guilty Gear X
- Heavy Rain
- Hotline Miami
- Jak and Daxter
- Jak II
- Jak X Combat Racing
- Jumping Flash
- Kinetica
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-reckoning
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Lock’s Quest
- Loco Roco
- Loco Roco 2
- Lumines Remastered
- Mafia Definitive Edition
- Mafia II Definitive Edition
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Last Light Redux
- Mount & Blade Warband
- Mr Driller
- Oddworld
- Okage: Shadow King
- Outcast Second Contact
- Patapon
- Patapon 2
- Primal
- Rainbow Moon
- Red Faction
- Red Faction Guerrilla Remastered
- Red Faction II
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut
- Rise of the Kansai
- Rogue Galaxy
- Serious Sam Collectuon
- Star Wars Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars Racer Revenge
- Strider
- Super Star Wars
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 2
- The Last Of Us Remastered
- The Last Of Us Left Behind
- The Mark of Kri
- The Raven Remastered
- Toukiden: Kiwami
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection
- War of the Monsters
- Wild Arms
- Wild Arms 3
- Wipeout Omega Collection
- Worms World Party
PlayStation Game Trials
- Biomutant
- Crusader Kings III
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Elex II
- Farming Simulator 22
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- LEGO City Undercover
- MotoGP22
- Olli Olli World
- SpellForce III Reforced
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- WWE2K22
What do you think of the changes to PlayStation Plus? Will you be signing up? Let us know in the comments.
