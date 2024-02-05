Guzman y Gomez Has a Sweet New Twist on Nachos

There are sweet desserts and there are savoury desserts but do the two belong together? Guzman y Gomez believes so with the restaurant’s latest dessert offering – the Nacho Sundae.
As you can surmise from the name, the Nacho Sundae is a combination of salty, crispy corn chips with a topping of GYG’s creamy soft serve. There are two variations of the snack with either Dulce de Leche or Chocolate Sauce drizzled on top.
It is essentially chips and ice cream for $6.50, but honestly, if both ingredients are good separately, why not together?
We’ve seen some great successes from the combination of sweet and savoury; think salted caramel, chocolate pretzels or Vegemite chocolate (say what you will about that last one). The Nacho Sundae could be the next success waiting to happen.
Where can you get the GYG Nacho Sundae?
Now, there are some things to know before you run in-store for this Nacho Sundae. The new dessert is available starting Tuesday, February 6 at select GYG stores only.
A GYG representative confirmed to Lifehacker that the restaurants offering the Nacho Sundae in Australia are:
- Acacia Ridge DT
- Albany Creek DT
- Arana Hills DT
- Ascot DT
- Auburn DT
- Augustine Heights DT
- Bakewell DT
- Belmont Forum
- Birtinya DT
- Bligh Park DT
- Bondi Junction
- Bowen Hills DT
- Box Hill
- Braybrook DT
- Broadbeach
- Broadway
- Browns Plains DT
- Bundall DT
- Buranda
- Burleigh Heads DT
- Burnside DT
- Byron Bay
- Cairns DT
- Caloundra DT
- Campbellfield Plaza DT
- Canning Vale DT
- Cannon Hill DT
- Capalaba DT
- Carindale
- Carousel DT
- Castle Towers
- Casula DT
- Central Belmont DT
- Chatswood
- Cleveland DT
- Cockburn
- Coffs Harbour DT
- Cranbourne DT
- Crows Nest
- Croydon DT
- Dee Why
- Domain Central
- Dubbo DT
- Eastland
- Elsternwick
- Fairfield
- Fairfield Waters DT
- Fairy Meadow DT
- Five Dock
- Fortitude Valley
- Fountain Gate
- Fountain Plaza
- Frenchs Forest
- Gladstone
- Glandore DT
- Glenelg DT
- Gouger St
- Greenacres DT
- Gungahlin
- Hamilton
- Harbour Town
- Hawthorn
- Haynes DT
- Heatherbrae DT
- Helensvale DT
- Hervey Bay DT
- Highpoint
- Hoxton Park DT
- ICC Darling Harbour
- Indooroopilly DT
- Jindalee DT
- Kawana
- Kennington DT
- Kings Cross
- Kippa-Ring DT
- Kirrawee
- Kotara
- Lake Haven DT
- Leopold DT
- Linden Park DT
- Logan Hyperdome
- Maitland
- Malaga DT
- Malvern East DT
- Manly Wharf
- Maroochydore DT
- Marrickville
- Melton DT
- Mildura
- Milton
- Monash University
- Moonee Ponds
- Moorabbin DT
- Morayfield DT
- Mt Barker DT
- Narellan
- Nerang DT
- Newtown
- North Ipswich DT
- North Lakes
- North Melbourne
- Northbridge
- Nowra DT
- Old Noarlunga DT
- Orange DT
- Pakenham DT
- Parramatta CBD
- Penrith
- Pimpama DT
- Port Macquarie DT
- Post Office Square
- Rhodes
- Richlands DT
- Ripley
- Robina
- Robina DT
- Rochedale DT
- Rockhampton
- Rothwell DT
- Rutherford DT
- Salisbury Downs DT
- Seven Hills DT
- South Brisbane
- Southport Village DT
- Stafford DT
- Stuart Park DT
- Surfers Paradise
- Swanston St
- Tamworth DT
- Tarneit DT
- Toorak Rd South Yarra
- Toowong
- Toowoomba Central
- Toowoomba South
- Top Ryde
- Townsville Central
- Tullamarine DT
- Unaderra
- Upper Coomera DT
- Valley Metro
- Victoria Point DT
- Virginia DT
- Wagga Wagga
- Warnbro DT
- Warner DT
- Warners Bay DT
- Werribee
- Westfield Belconnen
- Westfield Bondi Junction
- Westfield Chermside
- Westfield Parramatta
- Westfield Whitford
- Westmead
- Wetherill Park
- Willows DT
- Windsor Homezone
- Wollongong Central
- World Square
- Yatala DT
We’ll be heading to our local GYG to try this one out for ourselves so keep an eye on Lifehacker’s social accounts for our thoughts!
Lead Image Credit: Guzman y Gomez (Supplied)
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
Here are the cheapest plans available for Australia’s most popular NBN speed tier.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.