Guzman y Gomez Has a Sweet New Twist on Nachos

There are sweet desserts and there are savoury desserts but do the two belong together? Guzman y Gomez believes so with the restaurant’s latest dessert offering – the Nacho Sundae.

As you can surmise from the name, the Nacho Sundae is a combination of salty, crispy corn chips with a topping of GYG’s creamy soft serve. There are two variations of the snack with either Dulce de Leche or Chocolate Sauce drizzled on top.

It is essentially chips and ice cream for $6.50, but honestly, if both ingredients are good separately, why not together?

We’ve seen some great successes from the combination of sweet and savoury; think salted caramel, chocolate pretzels or Vegemite chocolate (say what you will about that last one). The Nacho Sundae could be the next success waiting to happen.

Where can you get the GYG Nacho Sundae?

Image: GYG

Now, there are some things to know before you run in-store for this Nacho Sundae. The new dessert is available starting Tuesday, February 6 at select GYG stores only.

A GYG representative confirmed to Lifehacker that the restaurants offering the Nacho Sundae in Australia are:

Acacia Ridge DT

Albany Creek DT

Arana Hills DT

Ascot DT

Auburn DT

Augustine Heights DT

Bakewell DT

Belmont Forum

Birtinya DT

Bligh Park DT

Bondi Junction

Bowen Hills DT

Box Hill

Braybrook DT

Broadbeach

Broadway

Browns Plains DT

Bundall DT

Buranda

Burleigh Heads DT

Burnside DT

Byron Bay

Cairns DT

Caloundra DT

Campbellfield Plaza DT

Canning Vale DT

Cannon Hill DT

Capalaba DT

Carindale

Carousel DT

Castle Towers

Casula DT

Central Belmont DT

Chatswood

Cleveland DT

Cockburn

Coffs Harbour DT

Cranbourne DT

Crows Nest

Croydon DT

Dee Why

Domain Central

Dubbo DT

Eastland

Elsternwick

Fairfield

Fairfield Waters DT

Fairy Meadow DT

Five Dock

Fortitude Valley

Fountain Gate

Fountain Plaza

Frenchs Forest

Gladstone

Glandore DT

Glenelg DT

Gouger St

Greenacres DT

Gungahlin

Hamilton

Harbour Town

Hawthorn

Haynes DT

Heatherbrae DT

Helensvale DT

Hervey Bay DT

Highpoint

Hoxton Park DT

ICC Darling Harbour

Indooroopilly DT

Jindalee DT

Kawana

Kennington DT

Kings Cross

Kippa-Ring DT

Kirrawee

Kotara

Lake Haven DT

Leopold DT

Linden Park DT

Logan Hyperdome

Maitland

Malaga DT

Malvern East DT

Manly Wharf

Maroochydore DT

Marrickville

Melton DT

Mildura

Milton

Monash University

Moonee Ponds

Moorabbin DT

Morayfield DT

Mt Barker DT

Narellan

Nerang DT

Newtown

North Ipswich DT

North Lakes

North Melbourne

Northbridge

Nowra DT

Old Noarlunga DT

Orange DT

Pakenham DT

Parramatta CBD

Penrith

Pimpama DT

Port Macquarie DT

Post Office Square

Rhodes

Richlands DT

Ripley

Robina

Robina DT

Rochedale DT

Rockhampton

Rothwell DT

Rutherford DT

Salisbury Downs DT

Seven Hills DT

South Brisbane

Southport Village DT

Stafford DT

Stuart Park DT

Surfers Paradise

Swanston St

Tamworth DT

Tarneit DT

Toorak Rd South Yarra

Toowong

Toowoomba Central

Toowoomba South

Top Ryde

Townsville Central

Tullamarine DT

Unaderra

Upper Coomera DT

Valley Metro

Victoria Point DT

Virginia DT

Wagga Wagga

Warnbro DT

Warner DT

Warners Bay DT

Werribee

Westfield Belconnen

Westfield Bondi Junction

Westfield Chermside

Westfield Parramatta

Westfield Whitford

Westmead

Wetherill Park

Willows DT

Windsor Homezone

Wollongong Central

World Square

Yatala DT

We’ll be heading to our local GYG to try this one out for ourselves so keep an eye on Lifehacker’s social accounts for our thoughts!

Lead Image Credit: Guzman y Gomez (Supplied)