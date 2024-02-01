It’s Officially Dune 2 Month and the Spice Is Flowing

Australians had to endure a lengthy delay to see Dune in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, but now we can take heart that the film’s abrupt ending will be resolved because Dune 2 is officially out this month, and this time, we’re getting the movie early (by a day).

Table of Contents

When will Dune 2 be released?

Image: Legendary

Now we come to the complicated timeline of Dune 2’s release date.

Warner Bros. originally slated the film for October 20, 2023. The studio delayed it by a few weeks to November 17, 2023. Then, it was brought forward to November 3, 2023. Then, as a result of the writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood, it was delayed into 2024.

Given new movies are released on Thursdays in Australia, our release date for Dune Part 2 is now February 29, 2024: a special leap day indeed.

What will Dune 2 be about?

Image: Warner Bros.

Director Denis Villeneuve always said his vision for Dune would take place over two parts (although recent interviews suggest it may be more like three.)

Without spoiling anything (although the book has been out for over 50 years), there are a few indicators of where Dune: Part Two will go.

(Spoilers for Dune Part 1 ahead.)

Where we left our characters in Dune, Paul Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, had escaped the slaughter of their family on Arrakis and were found by the Freman. One of the Freman warriors challenged the group’s decision to give Paul and Jessica sanctuary and ordered a ritualistic fight to the death – which Paul won.

The last we see of the group, Paul has been united with the girl in his visions, Chani, and they look out over the sand dunes as the Freman ride the legendary sandworms.

Now we have a lot of unanswered questions. Will Jessica give birth to Duke Leto’s second child? Will the Freman be able to take back Arrakis from the Baron? Will Paul’s visions of death come true? We’ll have to wait and see in Dune Part 2.

The studio synopsis for the second part reveals this:

This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Filming began on the new Dune film in July 2022 with locations including Abu Dhabi, Budapest, Jordan and Italy.

Gaze upon the trailers

We have a couple of trailers for Dune Part Two, and they are all suitably epic.

The footage gives us glimpses at the new characters, Florence Pugh – who absolutely serves as Princess Irulan – and Austin Butler – who is formidable with his new bald look as Feyd-Rautha.

We also see some sequences that appear to be in black and white, which is in contrast to the huge amount of orange on Arrakis. Story-wise, we see teases of a face-off between Paul and Feyd-Rautha and the blossoming romance between Paul and Chani, plus many sandworms. Check them out for yourself:

Dune 2: Cast

Image: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

Dune Part Two will be a mix of both old and new cast members.

Confirmed to return are the major players like Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgaard, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Also confirmed are reports that Florence Pugh (Black Widow) is playing Princess Irulan Corrino in Dune Part Two, and Elvis star Austin Butler will play Feyd-Rautha, aka the nephew of the villainous Baron Harkonnen.

No Time To Die star Léa Seydoux has also been tapped to play Lady Margot, a servant of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood and Christopher Walken is set to play Shaddam IV, who was responsible for sending Duke Leto and his family to Arrakis.

Denis Villeneuve is, of course, directing again, and Aussie cinematographer Greig Fraser is also on board for the sequel.

Where can Australians see the first Dune?

Image: Warner Bros

Dune is available to buy or rent on digital platforms and, at the time of writing, has disappeared from local streaming services.

The first film is, however, being re-released in cinemas for a limited time from February 8, giving Aussies the chance to see the film in IMAX or on the big screen if they missed it the first time.

This article has been updated with additional information.

Lead Image Credit: Warner Bros.