4 Major New Video Games You Can Play in January 2024

2024 is a fresh year for new video games and coming off the back of the huge year that was 2023, it has a lot to live up to!
January is starting the year off with a remaster of The Last of Us Part II, the new Prince of Persia game The Lost Crown and the next instalment in the popular fighting franchise, Tekken 8.
Let’s check out what’s being released this month.
What new video games are coming out in January 2024?
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Release Date: January 18
The classic Prince of Persia series is making a comeback in 2024 in a new side-scrolling platforming adventure. Set in a mythological Persian world, The Lost Crown gives your protagonist, Sargon, new abilities as well as talismans that can enhance or alter those abilities.
The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
Release Date: January 19
While The Last of Us Part II may have only been released a few short years ago in 2020, it’s quickly receiving a PS5 upgrade. This new edition of the game includes the usual graphical and performance updates, as well as additional content in a roguelike survival mode and lost levels.
Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Release Date: January 24
The sequel to Yakuza: Like A Dragon has arrived with Infinite Wealth, which stars dual series’ protagonists Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu in an adventure in Hawaii where they team up to help Ichiban find his mother.
Tekken 8
Release Date: January 26
If you’ve been in a void since Street Fighter 6’s release, Tekken 8 might be the answer you’re looking for. Bandai Namco’s classic fighting series is set just months after the events of Tekken 7 and follows the conflict between father and son Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama.
Major Game Release Dates for 2024
While we know that there are plenty of exciting games in development with 2024 release dates, we don’t have specific dates for all of them. However, here are a few of the major ones you should keep an eye on for the rest of the year.
- February 2 – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- February 2 – Persona 3 Reload
- February 8 – Helldivers 2
- February 16 – Skull and Bones
- February 29 – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- March 20 – Alone in the Dark
- March 22 – Princess Peach: Showtime!
- March 22 – Rise of the Ronin
Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia because we’ll bring lists of the best games to buy every month of the year.
Do you have a game you’re really looking forward to in January or for the rest of 2024? Let us know in the comments.
This article has been updated to reflect the new titles released in January 2024.
Lead Image Credit: Naughty Dog/SEGA/Ubisoft
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
Here are the cheapest plans available for Australia’s most popular NBN speed tier.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.