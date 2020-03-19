These Free Mobile Games Can Help You Cope With Cabin Fever

Everyone needs a distraction right now. You know it. I know it. Game developers know it, too, and a few of them have generously decided to make their iOS games temporarily free for anyone looking for a a fun distraction to help them stay sane while social distancing.

If you’ve never tried the tower defence series Kingdom Rush, an early iOS app store favourite, you’re in for a treat. Developer Ironhide Studios has made two older entries in the series, Kingdom Rush Origins and Kingdom Rush Frontiers free to download on iOS and Android until “March 22/23.” (The games are also available on PC through Steam, but are not free there.) Each version of Kingdom Rush comes with its own quirks—new towers to build and new enemies to keep out—so if you dig tower defence, you should have your hands full for a while.

Kingdom Rush: Origins (iOS, Android)

Kingdom Rush: Frontiers (iOS, Android)

Developer Team Alto tweeted that its two popular snowboarding games, Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey, are free on iOS and macOS for anyone who cares to download them this week. (The games are also available on Android, where they were already free, but show ads.)

Alto’s Adventure (iOS, MacOS)

Alto’s Odyssey (iOS, MacOS)

In addition to giving away free games, there are also a few studios putting games on sale or offering free trials. Developer Vlambeer dropped the price of its amazing Nuclear Throne by 90 per cent on Steam—from $US11.99 ($20) to $US1.19 ($2) —through tomorrow, March 19. If you’re looking for something more epic, Ubisoft plans to run a free play weekend for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on PS4, Xbox One, and PC from March 19 through March 22. Don’t look a free horse game in the mouth, I always say. Get in there and have a good time.