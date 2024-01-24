Medicare Cards Are Changing in 2024, Here’s the New Design

Medicare cards are a staple in most Australian wallets, but if you’re due for a new card in 2024, things are going to look slightly different. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the National healthcare system, and the cards are being updated to reflect that.

Services Australia announced that starting in February, it would issue commemorative Medicare cards to celebrate the 40-year milestone.

Medicare was first introduced in Australia on February 1, 1984, as a means to help Australians cover the costs of medical services. The system primarily assists with the costs of seeing a doctor, getting medicines and accessing mental health care. To cover the cost of this system, Australians pay the Medicare levy in their taxes each year.

Any new Medicare cards issued between February 1 and December 31, 2024, will have a special anniversary design.

The card won’t look substantially different, instead containing a small ’40 Year anniversary’ graphic in the top left corner. You can take a peek at the commemorative design below.

Image: Services Australia

The new card will also be added to the users’ MyGov account, Medicare online account and Express Medicare mobile app, meaning both physical and digital editions of the card will contain the unique design.

If your card is due to expire this year, you don’t need to do anything, Medicare will automatically issue you a new one. Just be sure to notify them if your address has changed.

Alternatively, if you have a lost, stolen or damaged card, you can request a new one in the Medicare mobile app.

2024 also marks the year that Medicare’s Safety Net increases its threshold in line with inflation, adding to the rising cost of living. However, the most recent federal budget did provide $6.1 billion towards major reforms with the Medicare health system in an attempt to build a stronger system for future generations.

Lead Image Credit: iStock