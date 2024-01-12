5 Grool Films to Check Out if You Need More Mean Girls in Your Life

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Mean Girls is back on cinema screens, but it’s really been living rent-free in our brains ever since we first saw it in 2004. But the release of the new Mean Girls movie musical has the teen movie obsession starting all over again. If you’re in a similar boat we’ve pulled together some movies that give a similar vibe to Mean Girls (both the original and new version) that you can watch to relive your teenage years.

Movies to watch if you like Mean Girls

Legally Blonde:

Image: MGM

An obsession with pink and queen bee social status isn’t exclusive to Mean Girls. Legally Blonde is another classic early 2000s film with quotable lines and iconic quirky characters that have continued to resonate in the public conscience until today. The story follows Elle Woods, a sorority queen who is dumped by her boyfriend when he leaves for law school, so she enrols at Harvard to try and win him back.

Like Mean Girls, Legally Blonde also has a Broadway show based on the movie, and honestly, I would welcome a movie musical adaptation of that.

You can watch Legally Blonde on VOD services.

High School Musical:

Image: Disney

If you’ve seen the new Mean Girls, you’ll know the film revels in its combination of teen drama and musical numbers, kind of similar to High School Musical.

The first movie was released just a couple of years after Mean Girls (which I don’t want to think too hard about) and became equally as popular. It’s the movie that made stars of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens and it features a very Regina George-esque character in Ashley Tisdale’s Sharpay Williams. There is no better time to re-embrace the teen musical genre than now, friends.

Watch High School Musical on Disney+.

Clueless:

Image: Paramount Pictures

Before Mean Girls, the jungles of high school social classes were explored in Clueless. Alicia Silverstone starred as Cher, a rich high school student in Beverly Hills who helps a new student to become popular.

Watch Clueless on Binge, Paramount+ or Stan.

Jawbreaker:

Image: Sony Pictures

Something that is definitely a bit darker than Mean Girls, but no less iconic as a teen movie, is Jawbreaker. The movie stars a mega cast that includes Rose McGowan, Julie Benz and Rebeca Gayheart, who play (literally) killer characters after their trio accidentally murders their best friend and conspires to cover it up.

You can stream Jawbreaker for free on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION on January 28 at 9:00 pm AEDT.

Do Revenge:

Image: Netflix

When we think of recent teen movies, there is a lot to choose from, but one that feels very inspired by Mean Girls is Do Revenge. The Netflix film sees two high schoolers (played by Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes) from very different sides of the social ladder team up to help enact each other’s revenge. Payback is a big theme in Mean Girls, and you’ll see plenty of it in Do Revenge.

Watch it on Netflix.

Of course, if none of these take your fancy, you could just rewatch Mean Girls for the thousandth time on Netflix or catch the new film in cinemas.

Lead Image Credit: Netflix/Disney/Paramount