IKEA’s Top Suggestions for a More Sustainable Lifestyle

Amongst the many national days to celebrate throughout the year is one that actually does the planet some good. World Environment Day is on June 5 and it’s a great reminder for us all to look at some of our habits and see what we can change to make an impact.

In honour of World Environment Day, IKEA has released its Sustainability Report for 2021 which reveals that 93% of Australians are trying to take climate action in at least one aspect of their lives.

With climate change a pressing issue for both businesses and individuals, IKEA has revealed some top tips that we can utilise to enjoy more sustainable lives.

Waste sorting

Recycling is an everyday part of life for most people, but there are still so many misunderstandings around it.

Start by educating yourself on what actually can and can’t be recycled in your bin, usually via your local council’s website. Then set up a home system that is effective and also looks nice!

IKEA suggests setting up your own customised waste sorting system using different sized bins and containers for plastics, metals, paper recyclable products and food scraps (which can then later be used as compost).

Home energy savings

Everyone has home energy bills to pay but there are simple and easy ways to both reduce costs and the impact on the environment.

Using induction hobs, energy-efficient appliances and ‘cold start’ mixer taps are one way to do this. There are also other products available like LED light bulbs and rechargeable batteries. Plus, using rugs and curtains to provide insulation can save on heater usage.

Food storage

Something as simple as organising your fridge or pantry effectively with clear storage containers can easily help you cut down on food waste. Knowing just how much you have left of something will limit the need to buy extras of products that will likely expire before you can use them.

Reusable labels on containers can also help by naming what’s in the container and listing its expiry date. Another great idea is investing in a carousel that allows you to organise and access all the items in your pantry.

Water-saving

Water is life and given the number of times Australia has been through drought, we don’t want to waste it.

To preserve nature’s resource, try switching to water-saving taps around your house. IKEA water-saving taps reduce consumption by up to 40% and you can get them in your kitchen and your bathroom.

Sink accessories like washing up bowls help save on water consumption and make it easy to reuse the collected water sustainably, such as on your plants.

Recycled furniture

Purchasing recycled or second-hand furniture is a great way to reduce landfill. IKEA offers to buy back its own used furniture and will then resell it at a discounted rate to extend the product’s lifespan.

Many other retailers are also beginning to invest in these types of services.

Choose sustainable products

Choosing a sustainable product seems good in theory, but what do you actually need to look out for when buying?

IKEA suggests looking for products that are made from sustainable materials. This includes things like bamboo and jute fibre – as a start.

Still looking for more ways to be sustainable? Check out these simple sustainability swaps you can do around your home.