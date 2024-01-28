Here’s How a Router Actually Works

Chances are, you have internet running through your home right now. And, if you do, then the chances are high that you have a router in your house somewhere. Despite most people having them in their homes, though, not everyone understands what these important little devices actually are or how they work. Let’s change that.

What is a router?

A router is technically a routing point (see where they get the name?) that allows multiple devices to connect to your modem and therefore to your internet connection. Most modems these days come with a router built-in, but if you really want to improve your wireless network, you can purchase a separate router for better speeds and device compatibility.

Where you need a modem to essentially communicate with the internet signal that your house is getting, you need a router if you want to be able to connect multiple devices to the signal that the modem is outputting. Think of it like the intersection that lets all your internet traffic come together and then be transported into and out of your home.

If you want to know more about the difference between a modem and a router, check out my guide for Lifehacker.

What does a router do?

As I noted above, your router is kind of like an intersection. It’s the place where all your incoming and outgoing data comes together and then is sent to its assigned place. Uploading a document? The router detects that you’re trying to send it to the internet and then routes it through the modem. Downloading a movie? The router detects which device is trying to download it and then routes that data to the correct place, and so on.

Without a router, the data and information coming in from the modem could very well end up going to the wrong device. That’s why you need devices like routers on your home network to help your data get where it is supposed to go.

When do you need a router?

You need a router anytime you’re trying to connect multiple devices to a network. However, it’s also highly recommended to invest in a router even if you only have one device to connect. That’s because routers provide additional flexibility for any future devices you add to your network, and they provide more security thanks to their built-in firewalls.

And, even if you don’t have internet, you can use a router to create a local network of devices and computers, which will let you share data and files between them. So, if you need to do any of that, get a router. Now sure where to start? You can check out our best wifi router recommendations for some great options.