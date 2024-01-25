13 First Nations Instagram Accounts to Follow, from Artists to Entrepreneurs

Your Instagram feed is obviously catered to you and your tastes. As an Indigenous person (Kamilaroi and Darug mob), it’s important to me that I see myself represented in social media and that I’m involved in my community. As such, I’ve compiled a list of inspiring First Nations Instagram accounts that I follow and think you should, too.

It’s important that everyone consume Indigenous media, not just those within the community. It’s important that your Instagram feed reflects real society (as real as possible, at least), which means following First Nations accounts as well as other minority groups.

This way, you can stay informed and learn a little more about the people you share this world with.

It also means that you get to witness the power and magic that are Indigenous creatives.

Indigenous people have a notoriously bad history with the media, so it’s incredible that with social media, we are able to take our own narratives back and showcase First Nations excellence.

These are just a few accounts that regularly inspire me and keep me motivated as a First Nations person.

If you’re looking to witness some truly beautiful artworks, listen to some talented musos, support some Bla(c)k businesses or just stay informed about the various issues that Indigenous people are facing today, then check out these accounts.

This list is by no means an exhaustive list of First Nations Instagram accounts you can follow. I’ve just chosen a few that I engage with daily.

First Nations Instagram accounts to follow

@coffinbirth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by charlotte (@coffinbirth)

Charlotte is a Wiradjuri and Ngiyampaa creator living in Naarm (Melbourne) whose designs truly take my breath away every time I see them.

She manages to capture the rage that we as Indigenous people feel and turn it into beautiful works of art.

Her commentary on political and social issues that Indigenous people face will inspire you to want to do more to help. She is, in my opinion, a young visionary.

You can check out her website here.

@dylanmooney__

Dylan is a Yuwi, Meriam and South Sea Islander man living on Quandamooka country.

Dylan’s designs really inspire me because he incorporates his sexuality into his art which breaks down a lot of stigmas around culture and queerness.

As an Indigenous gay person, I am filled with a whole bunch of pride looking at Dylan’s work. He is truly an exceptional artist and everyone should check out his page.

You can buy some of his art here.

@sar.ra

Rachael (not Sarah) is a Goreng Goreng woman whose designs I’m sure you’ve already seen around socials, for good reason.

With designs that radiate feelings of warmth and comfort, Rachael’s art is simply breathtaking. I think I could stare at them all day — I often do.

Rachael also uses her platform and her art to comment on various social and political issues that First Nations people face. Everyone should be following her.

She even has her own puzzle! You can check out her website here.

@jarin_street_

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jarin Street (@jarin_street_)

Jarin Street has taken Australia by storm (rightfully so) with its stunning activewear and yoga mats.

The designs will make you want to start exercising right away, they are that beautiful. It’s also incredible to see an Indigenous-owned and led business enter the fitness/yoga industry.

You can visit the store here.

@clothingthegaps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clothing The Gaps (@clothingthegaps)

Probably the most notable Indigenous clothing company in Australia, everyone should check out Clothing the Gaps.

Not only does this brand create the deadliest hoodies and clothing that rep Indigenous pride, but it also uses its platform as a means of activism.

From Instagram posts to powerful designs, everything Clothing the Gaps does is created with the intention of uplifting First Nations communities while also fighting for our rights.

The company’s namesake comes from wanting to use fashion as a way to help lessen the divide between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples and foster the conversations we need to be having.

Clothing the Gaps’ most notable drive was the Free the Flag campaign which reminds us all that Indigenous people still do not own the rights to their flag and therefore cannot use it for commercial means.

You can visit the shop here.

@soju_gang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOJU (@soju_gang)

Soju Gang is a designer and DJ who is seriously one to watch out for.

Her designs and beats give me hope that we will soon see more young, talented Indigenous people burst onto the scenes and take their place in the spotlight.

Soju Gang is also super funny and boosts my serotonin levels regularly, which in this climate, is much needed.

Perform in Sydney some time, please?

@jojo_zaho

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jojo Zaho (@jojo_zaho)

If you watched the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under (RPDR DU), you would already know who Jojo Zaho is.

Being the first Indigenous queen on RPDR DU is a huge achievement and one that is very deserving of the talent that is Jojo.

Bringing First Nations pride and beauty to an international stage, Jojo so effortlessly showed how rich and vibrant our culture is.

Jojo constantly inspires me to feel comfortable in who I am because they show how beautiful it is to be ‘faboriginal’.

I will forever be saying “colonise my colons” because of them.

@_enterthedragon_

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARETHA ✨ BROWN (@_enterthedragon_)

Aretha Brown is a Gumbaynggirr artist that never ceases to amaze me.

With captivating and striking designs, Aretha moves beyond the expectations of what people think Indigenous art ‘should’ be.

I would pay her to turn my whole house into one of her murals.

You can check out her website here.

@nungalacreative

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NUNGALA CREATIVE (@nungalacreative)

If you are looking for some of the best Indigenous products around, look no further.

Nungala Creative keeps it fresh with vibrant designs which always represent Indigenous pride.

But that’s not all that Nungala Creative does. Apart from jewellery and accessories, Nungala Creative is actually a creative communications agency.

Warumungu and Wombaya woman Jessica Johnson established Nungala Creative for the community and give them a platform to showcase their various talents.

If you want to see more incredible community-led content, this is definitely a First Nations Instagram account that you should follow.

To me, there’s nothing better than following an Instagram account of a business established by a First Nations woman.

You can check out their website here.

@thelmaplum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thelma Plum (@thelmaplum)

I couldn’t make this list without mentioning Thelma Plum.

I’ve been a big fan of her music since high school and I have gotten many of my friends onto her work. Mostly because I refuse to listen to anyone else.

Her courage and fearlessness in being her authentic self helped me get through some pretty dark times in my life. Her resilience to endure and stand up against the onslaught of racism that unfortunately comes with being an Indigenous female artist in Australia is nothing short of inspiring.

Plum also made Aussie music history when she became the highest-ranking Indigenous artist on Triple J’s 2019 Hottest 100. Her song Better In Blak came in at 9th place.

Her music is a telling portrayal of her experiences as an Indigenous woman navigating life. Being able to see her perform live was a real treat and something I urge everyone to do – after you follow her on Instagram.

@barkaa__

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARKAA ???????? (@barkaa__)

Barkaa is a Malyangapa and Barkindji artist that everyone deserves to know.

Her E.P Blak Matriarchy is an exquisite piece of work that oozes Indigenous pride and culture in a fearless way. She takes truth-telling to another level in her music, breaking down falsehoods in Australian history whilst reclaiming the narratives about Indigenous people.

Barkaa herself is an incredibly inspiring woman and I’m beyond honoured that we get to consume her work.

@blakbusiness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFLINE (@blakbusiness)

Blak Business is currently offline as the team behind it is taking a well-deserved break from social media – but that doesn’t mean you still can’t follow the account.

The page’s posts are highly educational and help inform non-Indigenous people about various topics they might be too scared to ask about.

It also helps us Indigenous people point folks in the right direction when we are too exhausted to answer the same questions over and over again.

@hausofdizzy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haus of Dizzy (@hausofdizzy)

Haus of Dizzy is one of the most exciting and innovative fashion accounts that I follow.

The brand combines Indigenous culture with jewellery that feels like it’s plucked straight from a candy world. What makes it even better is that it is centred around Indigenous, female and LGBTQIA+ empowerment.

This is home to some of the coolest pieces I’ve ever seen. I strongly suggest you go follow the account and buy a few pieces, too.

You can check out the store here.

@meissamason

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meissa (mee-sah)????????️‍???? (@meissamason)

Talk about young people to watch out for! Meissa Mason is on the rise and it is so amazing to witness.

As a Wiradjuri, Gomeroi and Awabakal woman, Mason makes sure she is using her platform to uplift our mob but also educate and inform.

If you want an empowered, young, insightful and intelligent person to follow, Mason is the one. She has taken TikTok by storm with her educational videos and her exceptional make-up skills.

I actually had the pleasure of travelling to Darwin with Mason back in 2019 for the Indigenous Health and Legal Conference. She is as deadly in person as she is online and I’m glad to have been able to see her achieve massive things.

@nitv_au

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Indigenous Television (@nitv_au)

I know this seems obvious but it never hurts to include it in the list!

NITV is Australia’s National Indigenous Television channel that is dedicated to telling the true stories of our people, our culture and helping celebrate our successes.

We live in a nation that weaponised the media against Indigenous people so having a platform like NITV is incredibly special and learning from them on Instagram is an added plus.

If you want to find some more ways to support Indigenous people, check out our list here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.