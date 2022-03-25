How to (Finally) Switch to a Chronological Feed on Instagram

Instagram has finally brought back the ability to view your feed in chronological order. The default feed on Instagram mixes recent posts with older ones, which makes it hard to tell which posts are actually new. The app also adds clutter to your feed in the form of “suggested” posts, from accounts you do not follow. But now, you have the option to switch to the good old days of a chronological feed.

How to switch to Instagram’s chronological feed

To bring back the chronological feed on Instagram, follow these steps:

Make sure you’ve updated to the latest versions of Instagram on Android and iPhone. Open Instagram on your phone, and tap the Instagram logo in the top-left corner. This will reveal a drop-down menu with two options: Following and Favourites. Tap Following to switch to the chronological feed. The newest posts will show up at the top and the oldest ones will be at the bottom of your feed.

If nothing happens when you tap the Instagram logo, the feature has probably not been rolled out to your phone yet. You can tell if you have access to the chronological feed on Instagram by looking for a small down arrow icon next to Instagram’s logo on the app’s home screen. If you see the arrow, you have this feature.

If the down arrow doesn’t show up for you immediately, you can try tapping the Instagram logo a couple times to reveal it. If it still doesn’t show up, you’ll have to wait for it to be rolled out to you.

What are Instagram’s following and favourites feeds?

Instagram has added two new chronological feeds to its app. If you followed the steps above and selected Following, you’ll see posts from all the accounts you follow in chronological order. It’s like going back in time and using Instagram when it was first launched.

The Favourites feed allows you to add up to 50 accounts and follow their posts in chronological order. These accounts must be picked from those you’re following, which means that you can’t add accounts you don’t already follow.

Can I set the chronological feed as the default?

No, you can’t set the chronological feed as the default on Instagram at the moment. When you open the app, the default feed will be loaded, and you will have to follow the steps above to view posts in chronological order.