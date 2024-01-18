Fiji Airways’ New Year Sale Has Cheap Flights to Japan, the U.S. and Beyond

The start of the new year often comes with new travel plans and so far in 2024 we’ve seen plenty of airlines rise to the occasion with sales on popular flights. Following the likes of Etihad and Air New Zealand, Fiji Airways is the latest to offer a New Year sale, with deals on airfares between Australia, the tropics of Fiji and beyond.

Fiji Airways New Year flight deals

Fiji Airways’ sale is on now and will run until February 2nd, giving you almost two weeks to plan your island getaway. The eligible travel dates are February 1st until December 5th 2024.

Deals begin with flights as low as $609 return on a Lite fare to Australia, but Aussies planning to go even further can also book connections to the U.S. and Canada, with deals starting as low as $929 return. A reminder that a Lite fare on Fiji Airways gets you carry-on only but a Value fare provides you with a checked bag.

Some of the deals highlighted in the Fiji Airways sale are:

Fly to Fiji

Return Lite airfares, Sydney to Nadi from $609

Return Lite airfares, Melbourne to Nadi from $749

Return Lite airfares, Brisbane to Nadi from $635

Return Lite airfares, Adelaide to Nadi from $819

Return Lite airfares, Canberra to Nadi from $609

Fly to Samoa or Tonga

Return Lite airfares, Sydney to Tonga from $709

Return Lite airfares, Sydney to Apia, Samoa from $709

Return Lite airfares, Melbourne to Tonga from $739

Return Lite airfares, Melbourne to Apia, Samoa from $739

Return Lite airfares, Brisbane to Tonga from $709

Return Lite airfares, Brisbane to Apia, Samoa from $709

Return Lite airfares, Adelaide to Tonga from $739

Return Lite airfares, Adelaide to Apia, Samoa from $739

Return Lite airfares, Canberra to Tonga from $709

Return Lite airfares, Canberra to Apia, Samoa from $709

Fly to Tokyo or Hong Kong

Return Lite airfares, Sydney to Tokyo from $975

Return Lite airfares, Sydney to Hong Kong from $1,315

Return Lite airfares, Melbourne to Tokyo from $1,019

Return Lite airfares, Melbourne to Hong Kong from $1,319

Return Lite airfares, Brisbane to Tokyo from $975

Return Lite airfares, Brisbane to Hong Kong from $1,315

Return Lite airfares, Adelaide to Tokyo from $1,019

Return Lite airfares, Adelaide to Hong Kong from $1,319

Return Lite airfares, Canberra to Tokyo from $975

Return Lite airfares, Canberra to Hong Kong from $1,315

Fly to Vancouver

Return Lite airfares, Sydney to Vancouver from $1,489

Return Lite airfares, Melbourne to Vancouver from $1,589

Return Lite airfares, Brisbane to Vancouver from $1,489

Return Lite airfares, Adelaide to Vancouver from $1,589

Return Lite airfares, Canberra to Vancouver from $1,489

Fly to North America

Return Lite airfares, Sydney to Los Angeles or San Francisco from $1,049

Return Lite airfares, Melbourne to Los Angeles or San Francisco from $1,089

Return Lite airfares, Brisbane to Los Angeles or San Francisco from $1,049

Return Lite airfares, Adelaide to Los Angeles or San Francisco from $1,089

Return Lite airfares, Canberra to Los Angeles or San Francisco from $1,049

Return Lite airfares, Sydney to Honolulu from $929

Return Lite airfares, Melbourne to Honolulu from $989

Return Lite airfares, Brisbane to Honolulu $929

Return Lite airfares, Adelaide to Honolulu from $989

Return Lite airfares, Canberra to Honolulu from $929

Take a look at all the fares on sale on the Fiji Airways website.

Lead Image Credit: Fiji Airways