The Most Popular Australian Reddit Post for 2023 Is My Favourite Thing Ever

As another year comes to an end, its time to take a look back at what went off in 2023. The Reddit Recap is a good judge of that, at least it is when it comes to finding out what was trending online this year.

In 2023 there are some clear trends, such as Australia’s collective obsession with the Matildas and a debate over the nitty gritty details of Bluey.

Even if you’re not on Reddit, these posts are often a good read and a fun time. Let’s take a look at some of the top trending topics and communities on Reddit in 2023.

Top trending topics and communities on Reddit in 2023

The most-viewed communities in Australia on Reddit this year were:

As for the most popular specific posts, number one came in with an absolutely iconic Australian-ism ‘Bloody cockatoo stole my thong‘. I can’t believe this happened to someone, I’m still laughing. It deserves #1.

Here’s what else made the list:

r/australia: Bloody cockatoo stole my thong (21,100 upvotes) r/AustralianNostalgia: WHO ELSE REMEMBERS BAJO AND HEX. THE GOATS OF GGSP. (20,760 upvotes) r/australia: Australian aisle at a specialty food store in NYC (19,320 upvotes) r/AustralianNostalgia: Who had one of these? (17,300 upvotes) r/AusMemes: Driving in Australia (10,000 upvotes) r/sydney: The March Across The Bridge This Morning (3,240 upvotes) r/melbourne: End of day commute train sing songs (2,440 upvotes) r/melbourne: Asteroid spotted South Melbourne just now, anyone else seen this? (6,000 upvotes) r/straya: New Meme currency (920 upvotes) r/WesternAustralia: How far have we fallen as a nation, we have brought shame on our ancestors (560 upvotes)

As for the most popular AMAs, apparently everyone in Australia wanted to know about the making of Playschool icon, Big Ted.

r/australia: My Grandfather made Big Ted from Playschool AMA (740 upvotes) r/brisbane: As of today I have visited every single station on the suburban Brisbane network AMA (700 upvotes) r/australia: Referendums…It’s been a while! Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) AMA (360 upvotes)

Now let’s take a look at some of the trends from the global community on Reddit. Some of the most popular posts included very wholesome stories of kindness and some funny celebrity moments. Here are the top five:

r/MadeMeSmile: This woman was so nervous about flying, so the flight attendant explained every sound and bump (230,531 upvotes) r/MadeMeSmile: Japan, just Japan. (220,082 upvotes) r/funny: Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are shocked by the size of an Australian reporter (213,783 upvotes) r/pics: Hi Reddit today is grans 100th birthday and she wanted to show off her hairdo for such a special day (213,133 upvotes) r/AnarchyChess: If this post gets 131,072 upvotes, I’ll post again with twice as many grains of rice (198,736 upvotes)

The top global AMAs were dominated by celebrities, but Keanu Reeves absolutely blew everyone else out of the water:

r/movies: Hi, I’m Keanu Reeves, AMA (322,293 upvotes) r/Breath_of_the_Wild: Drawing badly until TOTK – Day 914 (The Final Day! Also, AMA)/ (63,805 upvotes) r/movies: We’re Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult, costars of the upcoming film RENFIELD. (57,177 upvotes) r/iama: I’m Bill Gates, and I’m back for my 11th AMA. Ask Me Anything./ (40,325 upvotes) r/ontario: I’m the Kevin from this sign…AMA! (32,273 upvotes)

Lastly, we’ll run through some of the top posts and communities in different Reddit categories of interest.

Food & drink

Gaming

Fashion (Men & Women)

Sport

r/afl (#7 most-engaged community in the country)

r/nrl (#11 most-engaged community in the country)

You can see everything else that made it into the list in the full Reddit Recap here. If you want to compare this year’s trends with 2022’s, you can find that recap here.

We’ve learned quite a few things from Reddit in 2023, including things we shouldn’t really be buying and criminally underrated gift ideas.

Lead Image Credit: Reddit & u/desultir