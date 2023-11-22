Criminally Underrated Christmas Gift Ideas From Reddit

Christmas, it is coming folks. Black Friday sales are in full swing and shoppers everywhere are looking to get ahead of the Christmas rush. But what if you’re still stuck on what to buy for the special people in your life? We’ve turned to Reddit for this one which has, as usual, given us the goods on what the most underrated Christmas gift ideas are.

The top underrated Christmas gifts, as per Reddit

Reddit is home to all sorts of commentaries and opinions, but it’s also a wealth of ideas. In a r/AskReddit thread on underrated Christmas gifts, users shared what they think is a thoughtful gift that they were thankful to have received.

Here are some of the top answers:

One user said paying off bills makes a nice gift: “My grandmother paid my gas bill one Christmas. I thought that was a nice present.”

We can never underestimate the power of a household item like toilet paper after the pandemic:

“One time at work, we were doing this white elephant thing (I don’t remember the exact rules, but essentially, everybody brings a gift and everybody leaves with a different gift)... When I opened mine, it was a 124 pack of toilet paper. Everybody laughed and thought it was funny, but I’ve never even come close to receiving a gift as amazing as that, I have no idea why nobody tried to take it from me unless they somehow knew I’d physically fight them over it.” – u/Ok_Ad_9188 said.

Another user added that everyday toiletries are totally underrated as gift ideas – “Every year my grandma would get everyone toilet paper, deodorant, toothpaste, Q-tips….didn’t realize how great it was until she was gone,” they commented.

Iron_Rod_Stewart said an upgrade to a subscription makes a great gift “Premium subscription to something the person already uses the free version of. They’re guaranteed to use it and it’s already something they’ve decided that they weren’t going to splurge on themselves for.”

For those suffering the cost of living crisis (ie. pretty much everyone) u/Likeomgitscrystal praised a care package of non-perishable items:

“One year when I was pretty broke someone gave me a nice tote filled with non perishables. I suddenly had a nice stockpile of stuff like soup, crackers, and cookies and on top of that had a tote to store stuff in when I emptied it!”

Another user, u/Admirable_Dream_ said simply: “Socks!”

u/Symnestra said “New bedding. That shit is so expensive.”

Meanwhile, u/BlackLetterLies suggested something many of us often forget (or ignore): “Wiper Blades. Stop pretending they’re ‘fine’, you can’t fucking see!”

u/JoyIsADaisy advocated for pajamas as a gift idea: “Nice comfy pajamas. Never buy them for myself.”

If you’re considering the gift card option but don’t know what to choose, u/golf_boi_MD suggested a local restaurant, saying “restaurant gift cards, especially for local, non-chain restaurants. You give them a reason to go eat out with their SO. It’s so thoughtful and usually will bring them a lot of joy.”

Quite a few users also advocated for charging cables, particularly long ones:

“Extra long charging cables and a multi port fast charger.”

“A 10 foot charger is a life saver.”

“I literally just bought a bunch of 10-inch lightning cables for stocking stuffers.”

So there you have it friends. A bunch of underrated Christmas gift ideas from the minds online. Hopefully this helps you sort out your Christmas gift list for the year.

Lead Image Credit: iStock