Here’s Where to Buy Those Mushroom Lamps You’re Seeing All Over the Internet

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Lockdown has brought out the interiors stylist in all of us. Whether you’re binge-watching home reno shows (no? Just me?!) or constantly scrolling TikTok looking for your next #Amazonfind, you’ve probably got the urge to redecorate the four walls in which you reside, even if that means doing something as small as buying a mushroom lamp.

Ah, yes. The mushroom lamp, you might have seen it popping up all over Instagram (just like sunset lamps). It’s had a real decor moment among influencers, making it a must-have lockdown purchase. A mushroom lamp is exactly what it sounds like, a little funghi-shaped light. Most of them have a real whimsical 70s vibe and illuminate completely once your switch them on.

Whether you’re looking to add a little something to your barren bedside table or to jazz up your lounge room, these mushroom lamps are a quirky addition to any home. And as such, we’ve rounded up 5 of them so that you can find your new favourite fungi.

READ MORE Here's Where to Buy Those Sunset Projection Lamps You Keep Seeing Everywhere

This little handblown mushroom lamp is the perfect addition to any side table. It comes in three colourways, baby blue, pink and a soft yellow.

You can buy the Modern Glass Mushroom ($54.99) from Amazon here.

If blue’s not your vibe, this pastel yellow shroom lamp from Prettyia is a real vibe. It’s powered via a USB port, so you can plug it in pretty much anywhere around your home. Plus, given it’s under $50, it’s super affordable.

You can buy the Prettyia Smooth Lamp ($45.99) from Amazon here.

Looking for a more modern vibe? This gold lamp from Amazon is equal parts elegant and art deco in design. Made to live on marble countertops, this little shroom lamp will instantly brighten up your tablespace.

You can buy the FGART Mushroom Table Lamp ($209.81) from Amazon here.

Etsy is another great place to find these on-trend shroom lamps. You can find them in a bunch of different styles, colours and sizes, like this stripey white one. To quote a line from my favourite shroom reviewer: “I would lay down my life for my baby shroom!! Such a gorgeous lamp, top tier quality and creates a lovely ambience.” *adds to cart*

You can buy The Original Striped Baby Mushroom Lamp, $105.73 from Etsy here.

If you like the mushroom shape, but you’re after something a little more modern and sleek, this shroom lamp from Freedom is a good fit. It comes in five different colours — forest green (pictured), warm rust, white, grey and black — and will only set you back around $50! Cheap and cheerful, we like it.

You can buy the COSH Table Lamp ($49.95) from Freedom here.