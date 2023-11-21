Fargo Season 5 Brings Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Joe Keery Into the Mayhem

Multi-award-winning anthology series Fargo is returning to television screens, and soon. The show, which is centred on crimes set in the Midwest of the USA, is approaching 10 years since its initial release date, and the latest iteration is stacked with a cast lineup that’s as impressive as ever. If you’re a longtime Fargo fan or someone who is keen to join in on the excitement now (never too late), here’s everything you need to know about the series and how to watch it in Australia.

What’s Fargo, again?

As we touched on above, it’s an anthology series set in the Midwest of the USA. The show was created by Noah Hawley, and Season 1 aired back in 2014. Seasons 2 through 4 were released in 2015, 2017 and 2020, respectively.

Fargo follows the journeys of assorted characters, each somehow connected to a crime set in the middle of the story.

The synopsis reads as follows:

Various chronicles of deception, intrigue, and murder in and around frozen Minnesota. All of these tales mysteriously lead back one way or another to Fargo, North Dakota.

It is a highly-regarded series that has six Emmys under its belt, along with several other award wins and nominations.

Fargo Season 5: What’s the story?

“FARGO” — Year 5 — Pictured: Joe Keery as Gator Tillman. CR: Michelle Faye/FX

Much like previous seasons, lives will be unravelled by the arrival of certain unfortunate events, and chaos ensues – unsurprisingly. SBS has shared the following intriguing description of the upcoming season of Fargo.

The latest installment of Fargo is set in Minnesota and North Dakota, 2019. After an unexpected series of events lands “Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon” (Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind. North Dakota Sheriff “Roy Tillman” (Hamm) has been searching for Dot for a long time. A rancher, preacher and a constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law. At his side is his loyal but feckless son, “Gator” (Keery), who is desperate to prove himself to his larger-than-life father. Too bad he’s hopeless. So, when it comes to hunting Dot, Roy enlists “Ole Munch” (Spruell), a shadowy drifter of mysterious origin. With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband “Wayne” (Rysdahl) keeps running to his mother, “Lorraine Lyon” (Leigh), for help. CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country, the “Queen of Debt” is unimpressed with her son’s choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval. However, when Dot’s unusual behaviour catches the attention of Minnesota Police Deputy “Indira Olmstead” (Moorjani) and North Dakota Deputy “Witt Farr” (Morris), Lorraine appoints her in-house counsel and primary advisor, “Danish Graves” (Foley) to aid her daughter-in-law. Afterall, family is family. But Dot has an uncanny knack for survival. And with her back to the wall, she’s about to show why one should never provoke a mother Lyon.

Colour us interested.

Who is in this season?

Again, like previous seasons, the fifth instalment of Fargo is filled with familiar faces.

The cast lineup for this season includes Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Machinist), David Rysdahl (Nine Days), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Richa Moorjani (Never Have I Ever), Sam Spruell (Taken 3), and Dave Foley (A Bug’s Life).

Can I see a trailer?

So far, we’ve been treated to a handful of teasers and one full trailer for the fifth season of Fargo. They feature clips of Temple, Hamm and Keery’s characters at work. Watch them all below.

How to watch the series in Australia

Okay, now for the really good stuff. Where can you watch Fargo Season 5 in Australia?

New episodes are set to drop on SBS and SBS On Demand from November 22. Seasons 1 through 4, however, are available to stream on Stan.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.