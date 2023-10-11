SXSW Sydney Schedule: 13 Things Worth Attending

For the first time, the famed South by Southwest (SXSW) festival will leave its home of Austin and come to Sydney next week. We’ve been covering a lot of what will be going down next week during SXSW Sydney, but if you’re overwhelmed by the massive schedule here are a few things we recommend you check out.

We’ve split this list up via ticket type, so for those with industry or platinum badges (that give you access to everything) or those who have a festival wristband (which gives you access to a specific SXSW festival, not including industry talks or sessions).

Top SXSW Sydney Events for Industry Badge Holders

Image: SXSW Sydney

In Conversation with Charlie Brooker

For years, screenwriter Charlie Brooker’s dystopian anthology series Black Mirror has given us a grim look at where technology might go. At SXSW Sydney he will partake in a keynote conversation with Julia Zemiro.

Wednesday, October 18 1:00 – 2:oopm – Pyrmont Theatre – ICC Sydney

50th Anniversary of Hip Hop ft Chance the Rapper

Worldwide music phenomenon Chance the Rapper will discuss the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.

Thursday, October 19 1:00 – 2:00pm – Darling Harbour Theatre – ICC Sydney

Spotlight on Blossom Films – Nicole Kidman & Per Saari In Conversation

Producers and founders Nicole Kidman and Per Saari discuss their production house, Blossom Films, and how they approach working with some of the world’s best visionary filmmakers, what they look for in creative partners and their future slate of Australian projects.

Thursday, October 19 11:00 am – 12:oo pm – Darling Harbour Theatre – ICC Sydney

Sulinna Ong In Conversation with Poppy Reid

Spotify’s Global Head of Editorial, Sulinna Ong, who is responsible for some of the most influential playlists in the world, will join a conversation with Rolling Stone AU/NZ EIC, Poppy Reid.

Friday, October 20, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – Cockle Bay 1 – ICC Sydney

Triple J Unpacks What’s Up In Australian Music

In September 2023, Triple J conducted a survey of Australian musicians to uncover what’s happening in the Australian music landscape. This session will unpack their findings.

Thursday, October 19, 2:30 – 3:30 pm – The Guthrie Theatre – UTS Building 6

Amy Webb In Conversation

Futurist and CEO of Future Today Institute, Amy Webb, will do a deep dive into emerging tech trends and explore the innovations that will shape everything from business, to government, to everyday life.

Monday, October 16, 1:00 – 2:00 pm – Darling Harbour Theatre – ICC Sydney

Sam Barlow – Making a Mario Out of a Moviola and Ushering in 21st-Century Storytelling

Video game designer Sam Barlow (Her Story, Silent Hill: Shattered Memories) will discuss the sea change occurring in storytelling technology and how he re-invented the interactive movie with Immortality.

Thursday, October 19, 2:00 – 3:00 pm – Cockle Bay 2 – ICC Sydney

Top Events for Festival Wristband Holders

Image: MGM and Amazon Studios

Saltburn (Film)

One of the most highly anticipated movies at SXSW Sydney’s screen festival is the Australian premiere of Emerald Fennell’s (Promising Young Woman) new film Saltburn. Starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, Saltburn follows a struggling student who is drawn into the world of a charming aristocrat who invites him to his family’s sprawling estate for the summer.

Friday October 20, 7:30 – 10:45 pm – Darling Harbour Theatre, ICC Sydney

Tech & Innovation Expo (Tech)

With a Tech Expo Day pass you can check out firsthand all the innovations and exhibits within the Tech Expo. This includes sessions on the Discovery Stage and access to exhibits from the likes of Qantas, Intel Extreme Masters and Black Magic Design.

October 18th – 21st – Upper Halls ICC Sydney

Games Festival Opening Night (Games)

The Games Festival opening night will involve a celebration of Aussie indie success Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, with a concert featuring stars Troy Baker and Anjali Bhimani. Montaigne and Sarah Wolfe will also perform.

Tuesday October 17, 7:00 – 9:00 pm – Alienware Arena – Fortress Sydney

SXSW Sydney 2023 Games Showcase (Games)

What would a games festival be without games to play? SXSW Sydney will host a curated collection of indie games from developers around the world including favourites like darkwebSTREAMER, Wood & Weather, The Godfeather: A Mafia Pigeon Saga, Copycat & more.

October 18th – 22nd – Mercure Sydney, Eddy Multispace and Fortress Sydney.

Music Festival Opening Night (Music)

The SXSW Music Festival Opening Party will take place on a (docked) boat and feature performances from TikTok stars Flyanna Boss and Ekkstacy.

Tuesday, October 17, 6:00 – 9:00 pm – The Starship @ Convention Jetty

Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles (Film)

Multiple generations of Aussie kids have grown up with the musical sensation that is The Wiggles. In their feature documentary, Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles, the group’s friendship and incredible success is documented over the years. The premiere of the film also includes a panel and Q&A with The Wiggles and director Sally Aitken.

Thursday, October 19, 6:30 – 8:45pm – Cinema 4 – Event Cinemas

Free events on the SXSW Sydney schedule

Image: SXSW Sydney

For those wanting to check out SXSW Sydney without all the associated costs, there are options.

Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour will play host to a number of free activations, tech demos, performances and screenings.

Young Henry’s Rock n Roll circus will feature local artists covering their favourite rock songs, Adam Spencer will host a panel with Dr Karl and the SXSW Outdoor cinema will host free movie screenings throughout the week.

SXSW Sydney will run from October 15-22 and there is no shortage of other things to check out on the schedule.

Lead Image Credit: SXSW Sydney