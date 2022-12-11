Here’s Where You Can Catch the Remaining World Cup Games Live Across Australia

Alright, folks. The World Cup semi-finals and the Grand Final are almost here, and they are set to be damn entertaining. If you’re keen to catch the semis and the grand final from a public setting in Australia, here are some options for you.

When are the next games?

You can find a full breakdown of the World Cup schedule here. But Argentina v Croatia will kick off on Wednesday, December 14 at 6:00 am AEDT, followed by Morocco v France on Thursday, December 15 at 6:00 am AEDT.

Where to watch the semis and the World Cup Grand Final live in Australia

If you’d like to get amongst the action with other Socceroos fans, here are some venues showing World Cup games.

Venues showing World Cup games in Sydney

The Star Sydney’s 24/7 Sports Bar: This sports bar has been showing every game throughout the World Cup on a 34m2 LED mega screen.

Bankstown Sports: Head to the Basement Brewhouse, the Rainforest Lounge or the East Outdoor Terrace to catch the next games.

Venues showing World Cup games in Melbourne

Imperial Hotel: This well-loved CBD sports bar will be showing games throughout the duration of the World Cup.

The Pub: In Melbourne's Southbank, The Pub at The Crown is another venue screening every World Cup game.

Venues showing World Cup games in Brisbane

Treasury Brisbane: Livewire 24/7 Sports Bar will be showing every World Cup game throughout the comp, too.

Venues showing World Cup games in Adelaide

The District at SkyCity: This sports venue has been screening every game throughout the World Cup so you can expect much the same for Argentina v Croatia, Morocco v France and beyond.

Venues showing World Cup games in Perth

Subiaco Hotel: This pub has been showing every World Cup game, no matter the time. So if you’re keen on an early morning, head on over to catch the action. The website states bookings are recommended.

Vic Park Hotel: This pub is screening early-start World Cup games, so it looks to be a solid option for the upcoming matches.

The Globe: Another popular sports bar, The Globe is set to show all games.

Venues showing World Cup games in Canberra

Casino Canberra: Boasting the “biggest screen in Canberra”, Casino Canberra is set to be a popular choice for watching the upcoming games.

Venues showing World Cup games in Hobart

Casino Bar at Wrest Point: Per the Guardian, The Wrest Point Casino sports bar has been showing World Cup games. Be sure to check ahead to confirm, though.

Venues showing World Cup games in Darwin

Shenannigans Bar: If you’re looking to catch Argentina v Croatia, Morocco v France and beyond in Darwin, Shenannigans is set to be showing the games nice and early.

We’ll be sure to update this article with any updates on public screenings or fun new venues we come across.

This article has been updated to reflect screenings of the World Cup semis and grand final.