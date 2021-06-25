Exactly Which Suburbs Are Impacted By Sydney’s Latest Lockdown?

Okay, here we go NSW. As the ABC has reported, Premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed in an update on June 25 that anyone who works or lives in the LGAs of Woolhara, Waverley, Randwick and the City of Sydney will have to enter into a week-long lockdown as of midnight.

Following confirmation of an additional 22 positive cases in the state, Berejiklian announced that:

“If you live or work in those Local Government Areas, you need to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.”

Necessary reason to leave your home presently include:

If you can’t work from home and you have to work outside of home.

If you can’t get educated at home and you have to get educated outside of home.

If you exercise outside, although we don’t want any more groups than 10.

If you need to provide care or compassion to a relative.

If you need to buy essential goods or services.

There will be no curfew for folks impacted by this move and intimate partners will be allowed to visit, still.

Now, if you’re confused about the above-listed LGAs and whether or not the latest update impacts your specific suburb we’ve pulled together a quick explainer.

Here are the suburbs included in the Local Government Areas going into lockdown for the following week.

Note that some of the listed suburbs are only partly included under the impacted LGAs.

Woollahra:

Darling Point, Double Bay, Edgecliff, Paddington (part), Point Piper, Rose Bay (part), Vaucluse (part), Watsons Bay and Woollahra.

Waverley:

Bondi, Bondi Beach, Bondi Junction, Bronte, Dover Heights, North Bondi, Queens Park, Rose Bay (part), Tamarama, Vaucluse (part) and Waverley.

Randwick:

Chifley, Clovelly, Coogee, Kensington, Kingsford, La Perouse-Phillip Bay, Little Bay, Malabar, Maroubra, Matraville, Randwick and South Coogee.

City of Sydney:

Alexandria, Annandale (part), Barangaroo, Beaconsfield, Camperdown (part), Centennial Park (part), Chippendale, Darlinghurst, Darlington, Dawes Point, Elizabeth Bay, Erskineville, Eveleigh, Forest Lodge, Glebe, Haymarket, Millers Point, Moore Park, Newtown (part), Paddington (part), Potts Point, Pyrmont, Redfern, Rosebery (part), Rushcutters Bay, St Peters (part), Surry Hills, Sydney, The Rocks, Ultimo, Waterloo, Woolloomooloo, Zetland.

The news of this lockdown follows recent rules implemented across Greater Sydney including limits to household guests, masks having to be worn in all non-residential settings and limits on travel outside Metropolitan Sydney.

If you’re wondering what Metropolitan Sydney entails, this tweet may be of use:

In case you need to know what the Sydney Metropolitan Area is, I guess pic.twitter.com/kfdBw6Zvl0 — jack ryan ???? (@dctrjack) June 23, 2021

In addition to this update from Premier Berejiklian, NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys has stressed that failure to follow restrictions will result in a swift response.

“The mask-wearing — $200 on-the-spot fines, for breaching public health orders is $1,000,” he said.

You can keep across updates on positive Covid cases through both government alerts and this nifty Google map tracking hot spots.

We will update this piece as more information becomes available.