10 Places in Australia That Serve Incredible Avocado on Toast

Avocado toast used to be the thing known for keeping millennials out of home-ownership, but now the green guys are in abundance, and it’s a prime time to take advantage.

To help you figure out the best spots around town, Avocados Australia has announced the winners of its Best Avo Toast competition.

Where’s the best avocado toast in Australia?

In response to the oversupply of avos, Avocados Australia called for cafes and restaurants nationwide to submit pictures of their avo on toast dishes.

The judging criteria included the quality of the avocados that were plated and how well they were featured in the dish.

On July 28, the winners were announced, with the top spot going to Little Hideout Cafe in Balmoral, Brisbane. As a previous Brisbane local, I fully support this.

Here’s a description of the winning avo toast:

The winning dish features a generous amount of sliced fresh avocado on top of a slice of ‘Wild Grains’ sourdough and served with roast tomato aioli. Piped balls of whipped fetta are dotted around the bread and are topped with thin slices of radish. A flamboyant smear of deliciously creamy beetroot hummus surrounds the sourdough slice and then the whole dish is topped with sprinkles of homemade Dukka. The dish is priced at $16.90.

The cafe will win a PR package valued at $2,000 to promote and grow their business

Nine finalists were also featured in the winning round-up, with contenders from New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia making the cut.

The runners-up are listed below. Check them out if you’re in the area!

You can see images of each finalist’s dish here.

Personally, I’m shocked avocado french toast didn’t make the list here. If you want to try to make that one yourself, you can give it a shot with this recipe.