PlayStation Is Bringing a God of War Ragnarok Feast to Sydney and Melbourne

The time for Ragnarok has come. God of War Ragnarok is officially out in Australia, but it’s not the only way you can visit the Nine Realms this week. To celebrate its new game release, PlayStation Australia has partnered with Mjølner restaurants to bring the food of God of War Ragnarok to life.

Here’s what you need to know about this feast for the Gods.

God of War Ragnarok meets Mjølner

PlayStation and Mjølner are collaborating on a dining experience they’re dubbing ‘Discover The Realms’.

The nine-course dinner package is available at both Mjølner restaurants in Sydney and Melbourne from November 9 until November 20. Bookings are also essential, so get in quickly. You can book for Sydney here or Melbourne here.

Each of the nine courses has been designed to embody the essence of each realm and help prepare diners for what they’ll experience in each part of the game.

“God of War Ragnarök is one of the most anticipated games of the year and we wanted to offer Aussies an opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Kratos and Atreus like never before. The expertise and passion of the team at Mjølner has really shone through as they have brought each realm to life. We can’t wait for everyone to Discover The Realms as they get ready for Ragnarök,” said Patrick Lagana, Marketing Director at PlayStation Australia in a statement.

So, what’s on the menu, you ask?

Courses include a selection of crafty cocktails and mocktails and a main course featuring a dry-aged Scotch fillet.

You can see the full Sydney Mjølner Discover the Realms menu and prices below:

And the Melbourne Discover the Realms menu is here:

You never know. If you’re lucky, Mjolner itself may even make an appearance.

God of War Ragnarok is available on PS4 and PS5 from November 9, and if you need a story refresher before diving in, we’ve got a recap for here.