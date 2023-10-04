IKEA Australia Is Giving Away Free Car Storage Solutions Right Now

Master of mess, IKEA Australia, has announced that it is rolling out a new storage solution for an entirely new domestic area: the car boot. If the back of your car acts as a dumping ground for all the junk you can’t be bothered to put away, the home and furniture retailer has a solution – and a free one, at that. Introducing, KÖR.

According to a study commissioned by IKEA Australia that surveyed some 1,000 Aussies over 18, the retailer has stated that 52 per cent of people surveyed admitted to having a messy car boot. So, naturally, it decided to tackle that problem by creating a storage solution that fits within an SUV car boot. Here’s what you need to know.

IKEA Australia introduces KÖR storage solution

IKEA Australia car storage. Image supplied

KÖR, which literally translates to ‘drive’, is a limited-edition free flatpack that is designed to help organise your car boot. It’s made from recyclable materials and comes with six set up templates which are intended to suit most Aussie drivers and their hobbies.

Those are the beach lover, sportaholic, adventurer, busy parent, pawrent and fashion influencer.

The storage solution from IKEA Australia is designed to fit into a mid-sized SUV, and can be used with other IKEA storage items. If you’d like to get your hands on one, you can do so for a limited time at selected IKEA stores: IKEA Richmond, IKEA Canberra, IKEA Tempe, IKEA North Lakes and IKEA Adelaide.

All you need to do is register your interest for KÖR via this link from October 4 (today), and you can pick up the nifty piece between October 7 and 13, 2023. Just remember that it’s a limited-release item, and it will only be available while stocks last. So, if you want to clean up your car boot, you’ll need to move quickly.

Lead Image Credit: Images supplied