I’ve Been Cleaning My Blender Wrong My Entire Life

When it comes to new, perhaps obvious, life skills, TikTok has proven to us that you’re never too old to learn. Here at Lifehacker Australia, we’ve been using our measuring tapes wrong, cracking our eggs the wrong way and washing our clothes at the wrong water temperature. As it turns out, there’s also an easy and completely obvious way to clean a household blender properly and it’s just come to our attention now.

The easiest way to clean a blender

This hack comes from @Sidneyraz, aka the guy who teaches us all the things we wish we knew before we were in our thirties.

The method is a simple one. After you’ve finished mixing and poured out the contents of your blender you only need to add a bit of detergent and water back into your blender, stick it on a quick cycle and the soap inside will clean your blender.

It’s kind of obvious when you think about it. You’re going to use soap and water to clean your blender anyway, so why not put it into the appliance itself and let the blend cycle do the work for you? It’s like a high-speed dishwasher.

This method might not perfectly clean your blender every time, depending on what you’ve been mixing within it, but it certainly makes a start.

Some quick research shows that the manufacturers themselves support this method.

KitchenAid’s website says you should “fill the blender jar about 1/2 full with warm water” and then “dispense 1-2 drops of dish soap into the blender jar” before turning on the blender for 15-20 seconds.

Nutribullet’s cleaning recommendations say something similar, citing that cleaning your blender this way will “loosen stuck-on ingredients, and with a light scrub and rinse, you’ll be finished cleaning your cup and blade.”

With all these recommendations it’s hard to deny this is the quickest, easiest (and laziest) way to clean your blender.

