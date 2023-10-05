4 Things to Know Before Buying Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Nothing is true, everything is permitted. However, one thing that we do know is true is that Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is out today. If you’re curious about the latest instalment in the long-running Assassin’s Creed game franchise, you’re not alone. Let’s sort some of the facts from fiction when it comes to what we know about Assassin’s Creed: Mirage.

When is Assassin’s Creed Mirage set?

One of the most anticipated parts of any Assassin’s Creed game is finding out which historical time period you’ll be able to explore. In the past AC games have taken place in Ancient Greece, Renaissance Italy and Colonial America.

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage takes place in 9th-century Baghdad, a city full of surprising world events and historical figures.

Your assassin in this game is someone we’ve met before, but not played as before. Basim Ibn Ishaq was first introduced in the previous AC game, Valhalla, but Mirage will serve as a prequel to his story, showing how he goes from street thief to master assassin.

What is the gameplay like?

The Assassin’s Creed games have had many evolutions since the first game was released in 2007. Recent iterations like Odyssey and Valhalla have become sprawling open-world RPGs, moving away from the traditional structure to focus more on collectible gear and exploration.

For Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, Ubisoft decided to take things back to basics and revitalise some of the old tactics of the franchise. This involves a more linear, story-focused adventure that highlights stealth, parkour and close-quarter combat.

The hidden blade will once again result in instant kills and gear like stealth bombs, poison darts and throwing knives will aid in stealth. Eagle Vision also returns to help Basim scout out areas.

How long is Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

In keeping with its commitment to the spirit of the original Assassin’s Creed games, Mirage is a much shorter and more contained adventure. The map of Baghdad is much smaller than that of Odyssey or Valhalla and thus can be completed much quicker.

Reviews of the game have highlighted that the playtime of Mirage is also quite short. IGN reports the story can be completed at any time between 11-16 hours, which undercuts the 100+ narrative arcs of recent AC games by quite a lot.

Is it worth buying?

Now the age-old question, is this an Assassin’s Creed game worth picking up? The game is currently scored 77 on Metacritic, which is decent.

The consensus amongst reviewers seems to be that those who enjoyed the older format of AC games will largely enjoy this one. Those hoping for another sprawling open-world RPG may want to wait for future instalments of Assassin’s Creed (of which there are many).

Our friends at Kotaku said of the game in their review “Mirage brings back some less-than-great elements from the classics, too, but for the most part, it makes for a welcomed return to what made the Assassin’s Creed games so popular over a decade ago.”

Gameshub said something similar, scoring the game 8/10: “Its focused scope gives you the breathing room to invest more interest and care in the makeup and history of the world, along with the plights of its characters, and leaves you feeling content with the time you spent in it. This is how all Assassin’s Creed games should be.”

If these reviews have pushed you over the edge the good news is that Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is available to purchase now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Eventually, it’ll be available on the iPhone 15 as well.

You can find the cheapest copies available here.

Lead Image Credit: Ubisoft