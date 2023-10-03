6 New Video Games You Need to Check Out in October

October has arrived and it is officially video game silly season. Heavy hitters like Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, Forza Motorsport and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are coming up in the calendar this month. Prepare to live in a video game hole for weeks on end.

Let’s check out what’s being released this month.

What new video games are coming out in October 2023?

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Release date: October 5

After a few sprawling open-world RPG-style games, Assassin’s Creed is returning to basics with Mirage.

The game will focus more on stealth and have a shorter runtime, similar to the Assassin’s Creeds of old, and will put you in the shoes of Basim, an assassin living in 9th-century Baghdad.

Detective Pikachu Returns

Release date: October 6

Who doesn’t love solving mysteries with Pikachu? You get to do just that in Detective Pikachu Returns, a sequel to the beloved Nintendo DS game. As Pikachu, you’ll search for clues in Ryme City, a place where humans and Pokèmon live harmoniously, and solve crimes with your partner, Tim Goodman.

Forza Motorsport

Release date: October 10

The ever-popular racing sim, Forza Motorsport, is back this year with 500 real-world cars on offer (100 of them new to the game). There’s an array of gorgeously rendered environments to race in and next-gen gameplay that makes your races feel more immersive than ever.

Sonic Superstars

Release date: October 17

Sonic Superstars is a new take on the classic 2D Sonic adventures, allowing you to play solo or with three friends at your side. The game remains a sidescroller but offers new powers and abilities amongst its familiar characters of Sonic, Knuckles, Tails and Amy Rose.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Release date: October 20

The highly anticipated sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales arrives this month. Spider-Man 2 gives you control over both Miles and Peter’s Spider-Men, with access to new toys (like web wings), new villains (like Venom) and a bigger New York City to explore (with the addition of Brooklyn and Queens).

Alan Wake 2

Release date: October 27

Alan Wake 2 is a sequel to Remedy Entertainment’s cult classic survival horror game, that follows novelist Alan Wake who comes up against a supernatural darkness while on holiday in the Pacific Northwest.

The sequel continues this story, following Alan as he attempts to break free from an alternate dimension by writing a horror story about an FBI agent. In the game, you’ll play as both Alan and his fictional character Saga Anderson as they attempt to survive.

This article has been updated to reflect the new titles released in October 2023.

Lead Image Credit: Nintendo/Insomniac/Ubisoft