The Two Easiest Ways to Put on a Duvet Cover

If making the bed is a chore, putting on a duvet cover is a real hassle. Getting a duvet inside its sheath usually involves trying to stuff it down evenly before getting frustrated and resigning yourself to letting it be lumpy. But there’s a better way to get a duvet cover on, every time—in fact, there are two better ways.

Method one: Easily put on a duvet cover with the “Burrito Method”

This timeworn hack periodically gets new life on social media, which is where I encountered it recently. When putting on a duvet cover using the “burrito method,” start by turning your duvet cover inside out and laying it on your bed with the fastener side at the foot. Place the duvet itself on top of the cover, and starting from the top, roll the two together, creating your “burrito” (personally, it looks more like a Swiss roll to me).

From there, spread apart the open end of the duvet cover and wrap it around the roll so that both sides meet. Now, hold onto this end and roll everything back out. Like magic, your duvet is now inside its cover. For a visual illustration of this method, watch this video from bedding company Piglet in Bed:

Method two: Put on your duvet cover via the “tie method”

This technique comes recommended by Lifehacker editor Beth Skwarecki. As she notes, you need a duvet cover with ties at each corner inside for it to work. (If your cover is lacking ties, you can sew some to the inner corners by turning the cover inside out and attaching two pieces of ribbon on each of the four corners.)

First, lay your duvet out on the bed. Next, turn the cover inside out and lay down on top of the duvet. Tie the ties (or pieces of ribbon) around each corner of the duvet, and turn the entire thing right side out. The duvet will stay in place thanks to the ties. If you experience any lumpiness, just pick the whole thing up by one end and shake it out until the duvet settles and smooths out.