The Difference Between All-Wheel Drive and Four-Wheel Drive

Some of the terminology you come across in ads for new or used cars is pretty straightforward, like the year, make, model, mileage, and category of the vehicle. However, other terms—specifically, “four-wheel-drive” (4WD or 4×4) and “all-wheel-drive” (AWD)—can be a bit more confusing. Here’s what to know about the difference between the two.

What’s the difference between four-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive?

Given that most cars, SUVs, and non-commercial trucks have four wheels, you might assume that 4WD and AWD are the same thing. But that would be too simple. Complicating matters even further is the fact that some manufacturers come up with their own names for driving systems, like 4MATIC (Mercedes-Benz) and xDrive (courtesy of BMW).

Plus, the two systems tend to appeal to the same group of consumers: Those who live places where rain, snow, and other weather impacts road conditions, and/or people who plan to drive off-road.

Here are some of the main differences between 4WD and AWD, according to Kelley Blue Book and Carmax:

Four-wheel-drive

Designed for slippery, loose, or rugged surfaces

Splits power evenly between the front and rear wheels

Typically uses rear wheels on paved roads

Excels on steep inclines

More towing capability than AWD

Poor fuel economy

Most pickup trucks use it

All-wheel-drive

Designed for on-road use

Vehicle automatically shifts power between the front and rear wheels to achieve optimal traction

Provides added traction in bad weather

Costs more upfront, but adds value if you sell

More fuel-efficient than 4WD

Used on cars and minivans

There’s more to know, and this guide from Kelley Blue Book has additional information on each system, including what to consider when shopping for a new vehicle.