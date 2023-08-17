lh-headerlogo-01

Level Up Your Life

Subscribe

Advertisement
Advertisement

Every Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

Chris Neill Avatar
Chris Neill
Every Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

A wise man once said, “You’ve gotta know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em.” During its Galaxy Unpacked event last month, Samsung opted for the latter, as it announced the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The latest iteration of Samsung’s foldable smartphone series comes with a thinner design and new hinge technology, runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display made from Gorilla Glass Victus 2. You can check out Gizmodo’s Australia in-depth look at the Fold 5 here.

During the Unpacked event, Samsung also announced the Fold 5’s sibling, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, along with the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, and the Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra.

Ahead of its release, here is every preorder plan for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 that’s available from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

Table of contents

Optus Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Telstra Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs

samsung galaxy z fold 5 plans
Image: Samsung
  • Main Display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812)
  • Cover Display: 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2316 x 904)
  • Refresh rate: 120Hz
  • Dimensions: 129.9 x 154.9 x 6.1mm (unfolded), 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm (folded to hinge)
  • Weight: 253g
  • Camera (rear): Ultra Wide 12MP, Wide 50MP, Telephoto 10MP
  • Camera (cover): 10MP selfie cam
  • Camera (under display): 4MP
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
  • Memory: 12GB RAM
  • Storage: 1TB, 512GB, 265GB
  • Battery: 4,400mAh dual battery
  • OS: Android 13
  • Colours: Icy Blue, Black, Cream.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 release date and pricing in Australia

Image: Samsung

Preorders for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are currently live in Australia, with an expected release date of August 18. If you plan on buying the phone outright instead of a plan, here’s the pricing for each Fold 5 model:

More Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 plans

You can find Lifehacker Australia’s full roundup of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 offers here:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Advertisement