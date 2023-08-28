Make Better Cloudy Lemonade With Air Fried Lemons

Whole-lemon lemonade, also known as “cloudy lemonade,” is a more complex version of the classic beverage. Blending the fruit—peel and all—directly into the drink imparts a bitter, floral quality, thanks to all those aromatic oils in the zest and pith. It’s lemonade for people who love Campari—real sicko stuff.
As something of a sicko myself, and lover of all things bitter, it’s one of my favourite forms of lemonade, but I wanted to take it even further, and develop even more flavour, and I wanted to do it in my air fryer.
How to make the best cloudy lemonade
Air-fried lemons are essentially roasted lemons, only they’re roasted a little faster, and you don’t have to heat up your kitchen by turning on the Big Oven. The lemons are tossed with sugar and a splash of water, which keeps them juicy while they brown and caramelize. The result is a heartier type of citrus, with a deeper, darker flavour. When blended with water and a little more sugar, then strained, you get a slightly bitter, slightly nutty, but ultimately still sweet and tart glass of lemonade that is not for babies but for the sickos who genuinely enjoy Italian bitters and G&Ts.
Air Fried Cloudy Lemonade
What you’ll need:
- 2 lemons
- 1/3 cup + 1/4 cup sugar
- 4 cups of water
Directions:
- Wash and dry the lemons. Quarter them, then remove the pith running through the centre of the lemons with a sharp knife, along with any seeds. Remove the liner tray from the basket of your air fryer. Toss the lemons with 1/3 cup sugar and place them in the air fryer, flesh side down. Add just enough water to barely cover the bottom of the air fryer. Air fry at 350℉ (175C) for 15 minutes, then flip the lemons over and air fry for another 5-10 minutes, until the lemons darken and caramelize on the edges.
- Remove the lemons from the air fryer and set aside to cool. Pour any syrup that’s accumulated in the air fryer basket into a cup and set aside. Place the lemons in a blender with 1/4 cup sugar and 2 cups of water. Blend until just cloudy; there should still be discernible lemon bits floating around in there. (The longer you blend, the more bitter your beverage will be.)
- Stain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve into two tall glasses filled with ice. Dilute with water, 1/4 cup at a time, until the lemonade is diluted to your liking. Taste and flavour with the reserved lemon syrup if desired. Enjoy immediately.
