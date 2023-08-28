Make Better Cloudy Lemonade With Air Fried Lemons

Whole-lemon lemonade, also known as “cloudy lemonade,” is a more complex version of the classic beverage. Blending the fruit—peel and all—directly into the drink imparts a bitter, floral quality, thanks to all those aromatic oils in the zest and pith. It’s lemonade for people who love Campari—real sicko stuff.

As something of a sicko myself, and lover of all things bitter, it’s one of my favourite forms of lemonade, but I wanted to take it even further, and develop even more flavour, and I wanted to do it in my air fryer.

How to make the best cloudy lemonade

Air-fried lemons are essentially roasted lemons, only they’re roasted a little faster, and you don’t have to heat up your kitchen by turning on the Big Oven. The lemons are tossed with sugar and a splash of water, which keeps them juicy while they brown and caramelize. The result is a heartier type of citrus, with a deeper, darker flavour. When blended with water and a little more sugar, then strained, you get a slightly bitter, slightly nutty, but ultimately still sweet and tart glass of lemonade that is not for babies but for the sickos who genuinely enjoy Italian bitters and G&Ts.

Air Fried Cloudy Lemonade

What you’ll need:

2 lemons

1/3 cup + 1/4 cup sugar

4 cups of water

Directions: