Switch Gas and Electricity Plans On This Comparison Platform to Score a $50 Woolies Voucher

Bree Grant

Published 1 hour ago: September 8, 2022 at 11:52 am -
Image: iStock
Speaking as someone who is a set-and-forget kind of girl, I’ve recently realised that sleeping on your spending habits is the fastest way to blow through your budget. Especially when right now, it feels like the price of just about everything is rising at a rapid rate. One of the easiest ways to start saving money regularly is to make sure you’re not overpaying your current providers, and that’s where services like eConnex come in handy.

eConnex is a 100% free service that helps you compare a range of electricity and gas rates in your area to ensure you’re getting the absolute best deal. So, how does it work?

Basically, all you have to do is plug in your postcode, share a few details regarding your current plan — the type of energy plan, typical usage rates and if you have solar power — and from there, you can shop around for the right plan using their database of all the competitive energy plans and rates in your area. Then, if you find a better bargain than the deal you have now, you can pick your new (cheaper) plan, and they do the rest.

They also offer the service for business too, if you’re a business owner looking to save a little extra cash.

Another sweet perk of using eConnex is that right now, if you do decide to make the switch via eConnex, you can also score yourself a $50 Woolworths Gift Card ($25 for each gas and electricity) as a nice little reward. You can scope the full T&Cs for that offer over here.

No haggling, no stress and cheaper bills. It’s worth doing these kinds of checks annually, as you can save some serious cash.

