Did You Know the Headspace App Offered Workout Videos, Too?

I have long been a fan of meditation apps. I need a little nudge when it comes to mindfulness, and the guided sessions on services like the Headspace App or Calm, (and so on) give me the push to remain somewhat consistent with my practice. I have personally been using the Headspace App lately, which has been a hugely positive experience. The app gives you a personalised list of suggested exercises to try throughout the day, and recently I was served a mindful workout suggestion – the thing is, I had no idea the Headspace App offered workout videos.

I gave it a go; it was a 20-minute leg workout, and damn – it was good!

I’ve since done some digging in the app for other workouts (I tried a yoga session this morning), and I cannot understate how surprised and impressed I’ve been by what’s on offer. So, if you’re interested to get a better understanding of what’s available with the Headspace app workout selection, here’s a quick guide from someone who’s in the process of trying it.

Heapspace app workouts: Who knew?!

If you’re looking for guided workouts on the Headspace app, you want to look for the ‘Move’ category. Here, you’ll find eight different groups of workouts: Rest Day Meditations, Get Moving with Leon, Get Moving with Kim, Quick Workouts, Move Minis (from 1 to 15 minutes), Mindful Cardio, Lincoln Centre Dance Breaks and Feel-Good Yoga.

The workouts range in length and style, and whether you’re looking for something that will give you that good burn (like my leg workout) or a soothing stretch, there should be a video that suits your needs.

There isn’t an endless supply of videos like, say, an Apple Fitness or Peleton might have, but there are more than enough workouts to give you something new to do every day for a good few weeks, and I’d argue that the meditative quality that runs through each of the Headspace App workouts gives each of them an edge that other digital workout platforms don’t do quite as well.

Long story short, there’s a lot to gain from trying these workouts out. At a time when fitness platforms are working to bring mental health into their offerings, it’s kind of cool to consider an option that approaches the pairing in the opposite order. Mind first, body second. After all, what’s a healthy body without a healthy mind?

A Headspace App subscription will set you back $91.99 for the year or $7.67 per month; however, you can sign up for a free trial if you like. Additionally, you can absolutely find similar workouts for free on YouTube if you’d rather save the cash, but if you want your daily dose of wellness in one place, you might find the subscription worth the cost.