How to Meditate With Headspace on Snapchat

Spending lots of hours scrolling on social media and clicking through photos, videos and stories is arguably the opposite of mindfulness, but now you can multitask, at least on Snapchat. The new Headspace Mini comes with six short meditations you can do alone or with friends without ever leaving the app.

Snapchat just rolled out its Minis feature, which brings “bite-size” versions of third-party applications like Headspace to the platform.

Screenshot: Emily Long

The Headspace Mini is part of a wider Snapchat wellness push launched earlier this year. In a statement sent to The Verge, a Snap spokesperson said that the meditation app is meant “to help support the mental health and emotional wellbeing of Snapchatters.”

How to use Headspace in Snapchat

The easiest way to open the Headspace Mini is to search for it using the magnifying glass icon in the upper-left corner of any main screen. Type in Headspace, and select the app under “Games and Minis.”

Screenshot: Emily Long

You can also meditate with a friend. Simply open your chat, tap the rocket ship icon next to the text box, toggle to Minis on the bottom toolbar, and select Headspace.

Screenshot: Emily Long

Once you launch the Mini, you can choose from six meditations, all of which are 3-4 minutes long. If you scroll down, you’ll also find stickers you can share to your story to indicate your mood.

We’ve written about Headspace as a standalone service: The app offers a 10-session intro to meditation course for free, and a $US12.99 ($18)-per-month (or $US69.99 ($98) if billed annually) subscription unlocks a wide range of other mindfulness series and one-off meditations.

The nice thing about the Headspace Mini in Snapchat is that it’s free and you can sync it up with friends — but if you end up wanting more, there’s a whole app for that.