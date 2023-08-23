Easy Meals You Can Make in a Crappy Kitchen

Using a crappy kitchen is a little like camping—you have to be prepared. Foods you can mix and match to create a variety of meals will keep you happiest, meaning you’re less likely to order fast food out of sheer, soul-crushing boredom.

Find easy proteins

You cannot go wrong with the bologna bowl.

First of all, outsource your meat. You don’t have the resources to sear, roast, or braise, and there is no shame in letting someone else cook some animal protein for you. The pre-cooked rotisserie chicken is a convenience food icon for a reason. Use your parents’ Costco membership to buy one, and write your name in Sharpie all over the plastic container, accompanied by dire warnings to would-be thieves. (You can also get a non-Costco rotisserie chicken, but I like theirs best.)

Canned tuna and salmon are also good, filling, cheap staples to have around, as is fake crab. For a vegetarian option, get yourself some fully cooked lentils from Trader Joe’s, which are pretty much flawless as far as lentils go, along with some canned black and pinto beans. If you need eggs in your life, I have good news: you can cook them in the microwave. You can also purchase pre-hard boiled eggs, which are convenient if you do not have access to a stove.

Buy the right carbs from your grocery store

For carbs, keep some good sandwich bread, a stack of tortillas, and some instant ramen around, as well as crackers. If you want to really get fancy, get some Vietnamese summer roll wrappers, which need nothing more than warm water to prep. Microwavable, single-serving packets of rice may seem like a lazy choice, but you are working with a sad kitchen, my friend – take the wins when you get them.

Choose the right produce

Produce that doesn’t need to be coddled or handled with care is your friend, as are plant parts that taste good raw or lightly steamed (which you can do in the microwave). A large bag of mandarin oranges will last a long while, as will a container of cherry tomatoes. I also recommend onions, as they pack a lot of flavour and keep for quite some time. Have a bag of frozen, chopped vegetables at the ready, so you can toss them into meals as needed to ward off any scurvy. If you get a salad craving, buy lettuce the day of.

Keep the right cheeses in your refrigerator

Never let anyone tell you that you can’t eat cheese for dinner. You can. A lot of stores sell the “extra bits” of fancy cheeses for a dollar or two each, and you should avail yourself of that feature. Get some sliced cheese for sandwiches, crumbled cheese if you like bowls and salads, and some cottage cheese if you’re into that kind of thing. Though it is not cheese, I would also recommend you get some sour cream, because the fatty, tangy topping makes everything a little more satiating.

Keep condiments on hand

Here is where you can inject some real light into an otherwise bleak kitchen. First, get a seasoning blend that’s good on everything and then put it on everything. (We have a lot of recommendations here.) Invest in a good salad dressing or some oil and vinegar if you prefer.

Find a hot sauce that brings you utter joy, and never let it get away. Nutritional yeast may be the darling of the vegan community, but everyone can enjoy the umami-packed, almost cheesy flavour it lends to everything you sprinkle it on. You also need pickled things and olives, obviously. (You can pickle some onions without a single heat source, and you should do that.)

The best meals you can make in a crappy kitchen

Photo: A.A. Newton

Once you have all the pieces to your culinary puzzle, you are ready to build your meals.