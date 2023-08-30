Creamy Scrambled Eggs Make a Surprisingly Good Dip

Eggs aren’t just breakfast food. You can have eggs for any meal, like with a Spanish tortilla or Thai kai jiao, but I think it’s time we allow them to branch out into the snack category. What says “snack” more than chips and dip? Soft scrambled eggs aren’t just a fancy French-style breakfast, they’re a totally appropriate anytime snack. Is football on? Fantastic, let’s have chips and creamy scrambled eggs dip.

How to make ultra-creamy scrambled eggs into dip

To make the perfect bowl of chip dippin’ eggs (different than a chip ‘n dip omelette, which is also worth making), I chose a combination of two cheeses that melt easily and stay creamy even at room temperature: regular cream cheese and gournay cheese (Boursin garlic and fine herbs, of course).

Crack about three eggs into a bowl or measuring cup, add salt, and scramble them up with a fork, or immersion blender. Add a tablespoon of cream cheese, about half an ounce, and a tablespoon of the gournay cheese. (For an even more velvety texture, add mustard.) There’s no need to break up the cheese, just drop the two blobs into the raw egg mix, they’ll melt and distribute on the heat.

Oil or butter a frying pan and set it over low heat. In order to make an egg dip that scoops well with a chip, the curds need to stay small and loose. Low and slow is the best method to make this happen. Pour the egg and cheese mixture into the pan and stir frequently with a rubber spatula. You won’t have to stir at every moment initially, but as the curds begin to set up, you’ll need to be more active.

Once the cheesy scrambled eggs started to mound up, I took them off the heat. Photo: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann

Break up the cheese into smaller pieces as you stir; it should be much easier because they’ve warmed up. The continuous movement will keep the egg from setting together. The egg mixture will look creamy and cloudy about halfway through cooking. Once any remaining whites have become translucent, and the eggs start mounding up but still look glossy, they’re done. When you give the pan a shake the eggs should still be jiggly.

Pour the egg dip into a bowl and add other flavors if you wish. Top with finely chopped herbs or scallions, add homemade chili oil, or drizzle on Frank’s red hot to scratch the itch for buffalo dip. It’s savory, cheesy, creamy, and perfect with salty, crunchy tortilla chips. Try substituting in other creamy cheeses you enjoy, like chevre, brie, or cottage cheese. Heck, it’s borderline health food. Just make sure it’s not a cheese that sets hard, like cheddar or even mozzarella. Cheeses that are firm at room temperature might melt in the pan but they’ll cool off and firm up again. Not great for dipping.

If you can’t quite picture yourself snacking on eggs, first of all remember that deviled eggs are accepted snacking eggs, then try this recipe as a fun spin on your typical breakfast. I think you’ll quickly find that creamy scrambled eggs dip will earn a spot on the football Sunday snack lineup.

Creamy Scrambled Eggs Dip

Ingredients:

3 eggs

¼ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon of full-fat cream cheese

1 tablespoon of Boursin garlic and fine herbs cheese

Tortilla chips for serving

Add the eggs to a measuring cup with the salt. Scramble with a fork, whisk, or immersion blender until the egg whites have disappeared and the mixture is slightly frothy. Add the cheeses. Lightly oil or butter a frying pan and set over low heat. Add the egg mixture and stir frequently with a heat-resistant rubber spatula. Cook slowly until the eggs set into fine curds and the cheese has mostly distributed. When the eggs turn translucent and the dip just starts to gather in the pan, turn off the heat. The eggs should be jiggly and loose. Pour it into a small bowl and serve with a pile of salty tortilla chips, or sliced, raw bell peppers if that’s more your speed.