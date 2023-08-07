Apple Watch Series 9: All the News and Rumours So Far

As we approach another new season of Apple products it’s time to look, once again, to the Apple Watch. The next iteration of Apple’s smartwatch should be unveiled within the next few months, but we already have a number of rumours and leaks circling that give an indication of what to expect from the Apple Watch Series 9.

Apple Watch Series 9: What we know so far

Image: Apple

To be honest, when it comes to what we’ve heard about the Apple Watch Series 9 so far, it seems like it might be a minor upgrade this year rather than a complete redesign.

Some of the rumours so far include:

New processor

The processing chip on the Apple Watch did not receive an upgrade between Series 7 and 8, which means it’s very likely due for one now.

According to Bloomberg (via MacRumors), the Series 9 chip will be a new processor, rather than a rename of the previous generation chip. It is also likely to be based on the A15 chip, which is the same processor used in the iPhone 13 range.

This upgrade in power could result in faster speeds and battery life improvements on the Apple Watch Series 9.

Colour options

Image: Apple

Another rumour doing the rounds is that the next Apple Watch will be offered in a new colour scheme.

A somewhat reliable leaker, ShrimpApplePro, shared the news saying the Apple Watch Series 9 will add a fifth pink colour option for the aluminium housing of the watch. The other finishes on offer include Midnight, Starlight, Silver and Product RED.

New features?

Unfortunately, all the rumours of new watch features out there seem to point to 2024 or later, meaning the Apple Watch Series 9 will miss out.

Some of these, including a MicroLED display and noninvasive Blood Glucose monitoring, have been rumoured for a while now, but it seems we will continue to have to wait for them.

The Series 9 should, however, incorporate all of the features of the Series 8 watch, which included Crash Detection, temperature sensing and an Always-on display.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Image: Apple

While the Series 9 smartwatch may not have much going on right now, rumours do point to a larger refresh for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

As a reminder, last year, Apple unveiled a more advanced version of its smartwatch with the Apple Watch Ultra – kind of like the Pro version of its iPhone.

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed for super fitness-focused users, with a longer battery life, larger display and a more rugged and durable build for things like scuba diving, some of its standout features.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (via Forbes) claims that the next-gen Apple Watch Ultra will also receive a chip upgrade and may introduce a new dark titanium colour to its lineup.

Price and release date

With it looking like a very light year of upgrades for the Apple Watch range, it would be surprising if the price of the devices went up from last year’s iteration. But we’ve also seen a year of hellish inflation across the board, so don’t count it out.

As for release date, Apple typically makes its new product announcements in September, with availability beginning that same month or in October.

We’ll keep you posted here, so be sure to keep checking back for updates on the Apple Watch Series 9. You can also read our rumour round-up of the iPhone 15 range here.