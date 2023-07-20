The Best Household Uses for Vodka, Besides the Obvious

Vodka is a bar staple you’re likely already familiar with when it comes to cocktails, but did you know it has plenty of uses outside of drinking? You can use vodka around your home for a variety of things, from removing stains,to pepping up a bouquet of flowers to soothing pain and shining up your hair. Here are some of the most useful—but unexpected—things you can do with vodka.

Best uses for vodka around the house

Eliminate mildew: Vodka can be used to kill mildew and help remove the stains it leaves behind—because alcohol is a solvent, it will help wash away the marks that mildew leaves even as it kills the mold to stop it from spreading. In addition to removing the stain, vodka will also help take the damp smell out of fabrics. Make sure to dry the area you’re cleaning before applying vodka for best results.

Remove red wine stains: If you have a fresh wine stain, you can use vodka (or any high-proof liquor) to remove it. Pour the liquor right on the stain and soak up as much of it as you can with a rag. Here's our full guide on how to do it, but it's pretty simple and effective.

Best outdoor uses for vodka

Remove rust from hardware: You can use vodka to remove rust from hardware by soaking it for a few hours. For this application, a higher acidity works best, so cheap vodka actually works better than the smoother, more expensive stuff. Just drop your hardware into a vodka bath and allow it to soak for a few hours, then make sure to wipe it dry afterwards.

Kill weeds: Vodka kills broadleaf weeds like dandelions, wild onions, mullien, and plantain weeds. Fill a spray bottle with vodka and spritz every weed you see—but do it carefully, as you don't want to kill the grass around it. This doesn't have the chemicals most store-bought weed killers do, so it's a little better for the environment and surrounding animals. Here's our full guide.

How to use vodka in your personal care routine

Detangle hair: Ever woken up after a night out with your hair a tangled mess? The very thing that got you here might just be your saving grace: vodka. Peel and chop some lemons into chunks, then put them in two cups of boiling water. Simmer until half the liquid is gone, strain them out, put the liquid in a spray bottle, and add some vodka. Spray it through your hair and comb with ease. Here’s our full guide.

Keep razors in check: As we've suggested before, rest your razor in vodka after shaving to keep the blades disinfected and rust-free.

As we’ve suggested before, rest your razor in vodka after shaving to keep the blades disinfected and rust-free. Make an ice pack: When we say to use vodka for pain relief, we don’t (always) mean to just do some shots. Grab a Ziplock bag and fill it with one part water and one part vodka, then stick it in the freezer so you have a slushy, reusable ice pack the next time your body is aching.

How to use vodka as a helper in the kitchen