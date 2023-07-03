First Nations Films and Shows to Watch This NAIDOC Week, and Beyond

Australia is celebrating NAIDOC week from July 2-9, and it’s an opportunity for us all to celebrate the culture and history of First Nations peoples across the country.

There are a number of ways both businesses and individuals can get in involved in NAIDOC celebrations, and one of them is to support First Nations stories in film and television.

There are so many great stories on screen from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives, many of which you can find on local streaming services. If you’re looking for something to watch in celebration of NAIDOC week, here’s where you can start.

First Nations films and TV shows for NAIDOC Week and beyond

Netflix

Netflix is proudly promoting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stories during NAIDOC week and has released a list of just some of the great content you can find on the platform.

It's NAIDOC Week, and we've pulled together a collection of classic and new titles at https://t.co/RZA65w9J4L 🖤💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wl1tdrGKgl — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) July 2, 2023

Netflix also has a new First Nations Forever page on the platform that spotlights a curated collection of Indigenous stories.

Some highlights you can watch now include:

The Sapphires

Redfern Now

The Tracker

Top End Wedding

True Colours

Start streaming over on Netflix now.

Stan

Australia’s local streaming service Stan has always been home to great Aussie content, and that includes First Nations stories.

Stan is home to the excellent recent drama original series Black Snow, which explores an unsolved murder in a Far North Queensland town.

The epic sci-fi superhero series Cleverman is well worth a watch. You can also find Ivan Sen’s groundbreaking Mystery Road and season 2 of its hit sequel TV series on Stan.

Add to that content like The Final Quarter, Bran Nue Dae, Christmas Ransom and Jasper Jones, and there’s no shortage of things to watch in time for NAIDOC week – or any week for that matter.

Start streaming over on Stan now.

ABC iView and SBS On Demand

When it comes to First Nations content on free-to-air streaming services, you can’t go past ABC iView and SBS On Demand.

Both services have an absolute powerhouse catalogue of content spotlighting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander filmmakers and are always supporting new stories and initiatives.

Some highlights on ABC iView include the National NAIDOC Awards, Total Control, Mystery Road and the prequel series Mystery Road: Origin, The Australian Dream and My Name is Gulpilil.

On SBS On Demand, we recommend Going Places with Ernie Dingo, The Song Keepers, Sing About This Country, Incarceration Nation and Sweet Country.

Both broadcasters also produce a number of news and current affairs programming hosted by First Nations presenters, which you can stream live.

There’s more than enough great content out there to entertain you every day of NAIDOC week and beyond, so fire up your TV and enjoy these incredible films and TV shows.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.