Celebrate NAIDOC Week With First Nations Art, Music, Fashion and More

NAIDOC Week for 2021 is here. Running from July 4 through to July 11, this annual celebration of the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples is an Australia-wide event and one that we can all stand to learn from.

For 2021, the theme for NAIDOC Week is Heal Country! According to the official website, this theme is rooted in the need to “call for stronger measures to recognise, protect, and maintain all aspects of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and heritage”.

There are loads of events to keep in mind this week (if COVID restrictions are not limiting your movements) and there will also be an annual National NAIDOC Awards Ceremony held later this year to recognise contributions made by First Nations community members. The ceremony has been postponed due to (you guessed it) COVID-19, but keep a keen eye because it will be held at a later stage this year.

One particularly cool promotion running throughout NAIDOC Week for 2021, however, is Pinterest’s spotlighting of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creators across Australia.

Pinterest has asked creators on the platform to showcase what the theme Healing Country means to them. First Nations creatives with backgrounds in food, fashion, culture and beyond have shared their gifts with the community and it’s a delight to explore.

Some names and businesses that Pinterest has specifically highlighted this week include:

If you’d like to go further than learn about the incredible work of these creators, however, it’s well worth checking out the NAIDOC Week Shop and investing your money in some Indigenous art, fashion or accessories.

Want more? How about some First Nations tunes?

Moving beyond Pinterest, there are a handful of exciting events happening in music for NAIDOC Week. Triple j’s new First Nations show, Blak Out got a special two-hour run on Sunday, July 4 – featuring only Indigenous artists. You can listen to that here.

There’s a lot more happening across Triple j, Double j and Triple j Unearthed this week but put a note in your calendar for Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11 for a First Nations hip hop special on Unearthed radio.

NAIDOC Week itself also has a specially-curated Spotify playlist on Spotify for the event featuring the likes of Baker Boy, Briggs and Christine And. Check it out here.

We’ll be sharing more across the week, so let us know if there’s an event or creator you’re loving this NAIDOC Week in the comments below.