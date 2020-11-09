What Celebrating NAIDOC Week Looks Like In 2020

Not that you need reminding, but 2020 has sort of done a number on almost every event in the calendar. We’ve had to adjust and delay in the hope of maintaining any sense of normalcy at those occasions we value.

What we haven’t done – thankfully – is let the ridiculousness of this year stop us from celebrating significant dates. They just look a little (or a lot) different to what we’re used to.

NAIDOC Week is a prime example of that. While we usually celebrate this week in July, this year (thanks to COVID-19) the event is running from November 8-15. And the program is largely being taken into the virtual space.

While it’s a different time and a new approach, there are still tonnes of ways to get involved with this important event.

So, how can you celebrate NAIDOC Week and its 2020 theme ‘Always Was, Always Will Be’? Here are a few suggestions.

Continue your learning with virtual talks and workshops

Take some time to hear from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. Use this opportunity to learn about their perspectives, their history and their plans for Australia’s future.

There are a number of these events available, but as a start: Red Dust is hosting a digital NAIDOC week yarn on Tuesday, November 10 at 12:30pm AEDT; Collaboration for Impact is holding an online talk titled ‘Deep Collaboration: Addressing Australia’s Lost Conversations’ on Tuesday, November 10 at 12pm AEDT. And The National Centre of Indigenous Excellence (NCIE) is running a panel called ‘Anger to Action’ on November 10 at 1pm AEDT.



Soak up some NAIDOC Week art

One way you can begin to celebrate First Australians peoples during NAIDOC week (and beyond) is by supporting their creative work.

A super simple suggestion is popping on some music. Spotify playlist Blak Australia, for example, is a curated list of music by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists. If music isn’t your thing, the Bendigo Art Gallery will be live-streaming their Talking First Nations Fashion in NAIDOC Week event on Tuesday, November 10 at 3pm AEDT.

There are also film screenings and traditional art exhibitions running throughout the week.



Immerse yourself in the culture

From ceremonies to food, there are loads of ways to experience the culture of our First Nations peoples.

Georges River Council NSW has a program for the entire week, celebrating with an Acknowledgement of Country and dance performances – all of which can be found online.

In Sydney, the University of Sydney Union is hosting an Indigenous food truck from 11am on Tuesday, November 10. Other food-focused events are running online throughout the week, also.

And lastly, Luke Carroll will be hosting a live-streamed storytelling session with NCIE on Wednesday, November 11 at 2pm AEDT.

Of course, if you need more ideas and inspiration you can check out the NAIDOC Week website – there’s plenty more where this came from.