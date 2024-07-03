NAIDOC Week 2024: When Is It and What Events Are Running This Year?

NAIDOC Week is back for 2024. The annual event celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples Australia-wide, and offers us all a powerful opportunity to listen to and learn from First Nations communities.

This year, NAIDOC Week’s theme is Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud, and according to the official website, the goal of this theme is to celebrate the spirit of First Nations communities and invite “all to stand in solidarity, amplifying the voices that have long been silenced.”

If you’re wondering how you can get involved, here’s a quick guide to what’s on this year.

When is NAIDOC Week 2024?

‘The 2024 National NAIDOC Poster incorporating the Aboriginal Flag and the Torres Strait Islander Flag (licensed by the Torres Strait Island Council).’

NAIDOC Week for 2024 kicks off on July 7 and runs until July 14.

The celebrations will kick off with the annual National NAIDOC Week Awards Ceremony, in which a number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people will be recognised for their contributions to society. The awards ceremony will be held on July 6 this year at the Adelaide Convention Centre in Tarndanya (Adelaide) on Kaurna Yerta (Country), South Australia.

NAIDOC Week events: What’s on?

There are loads of brilliant events running in 2024 to celebrate this important week. You can find a running list of what’s on here. But we’ve also pulled out a handful of events we think sound particularly interesting.

Some examples include:

Want more?

How about some First Nations tunes?

There will no doubt be a long list of music events being held this NAIDOC Week by the First Nations community, but while we wait, you can check out this Blak Australia playlist curated by Emily Nicol Cover and Thelma Plum.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image Credit: Instagram/Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images