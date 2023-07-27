How to Flambé Without Lighting Yourself on Fire

Some might say that lighting food on fire is unnecessary bluster. They’re fools. Not only is showing off in front of friends good and virtuous, but it can also modify the flavours and aroma to benefit the dish. But, hang on just a second. Before you start pouring rum on everything, make sure you’ve set up a safe environment for your pyrotechnics.

Don’t pour directly from the bottle

Some dishes get their flambé on while they’re still cooking in the pan, like bananas foster. The liquor gets added to the hot pan, heats up a bit, the ethanol starts to fume, and the foster is ready to light. Instead of pouring the booze willy-nilly, straight from the bottle, pour the amount you need into a cup first, and pour from the cup. Not only does this let you measure how much liquor you’re adding, but it gives you control to avoid splashing, and prevent any freak accidents, like the stove’s open flame setting fire to stray splashes, or, as unlikely as it may be, a stream of liquor. I want you to eat the bananas foster without needing the fire extinguisher.

You’re lighting the fumes, not the liquid

Proximity to fuel is everything when it comes to lighting your food on fire. Keep in mind that you’re bringing the flame just close enough to light the fumes, not the liquid in the pan. Depending on the liquor and how hot it is, how close you have to get may vary, so be prepared to pull the match away as soon as it lights. Don’t stick your fist in the pan, the flambé might catch farther out than you think.

You may have seen chefs lighting the pan from the burner itself with a tilt of their pan. I’d advise saving this for after you get comfortable with flambéing and not on the first go. Too steep of a tilt and the alcohol could splash out of the pan and into the burner. There goes that fire extinguisher again.

Use a long lighter, or safety match

Along the same lines as, “keep your hands out of fire,” instead of using a lighter or regular candle matches, use a long grill-style lighter, or safety matches to flambé your dishes. Not only does this keep your fingers out of the flames, but the added length allows you to keep your whole body, and the clothes upon it, a bit more distant.

Turn off the burner first

This tip isn’t strictly necessary, but it can give you an added degree of safety. When you’re flambéing a dish in the pan, turn off the flames just before you add the liquor, then light it with a long match. This helps ensure the alcohol isn’t going to light from the burner when you pour it. Again, this is a bit extra. Just make sure you flambé ASAP. The liquor will become harder to light as the pan cools down.

Clear the area

Keep the stove clear when flambéing in the pan, but it doesn’t stop there. Sometimes it’s more appropriate to set food on fire at the dinner table. Desserts often enjoy this kind of treatment, like Christmas pudding, or a Baked Alaska. Make sure to clear the venue for your dessert’s big opening number so the flames can have everyone’s attention without secretly igniting the nearby paper napkins that got curled up under the serving dish. Clear away empty plates, napkins, decor, or centrepieces that could be a problem. Serve the flaming food-to-be on a wider serving platter than usual, preferably one with a lip to catch the liquor en fuego so it doesn’t run off onto the tablecloth. Proceed to impress your guests with dessert and a (safe) show.