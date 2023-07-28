Hot Octopuss Is Slinging 40% Off Its Best-Selling Penis Sleeve Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve got a penis and you’re in the market for a new sex toy, we’ve got some orgasmic news. Sexual wellness brand Hot Octopuss, which is famously known for introducing the world to the first ever ‘guy-brators’, is slashing 40 per cent off its best-selling penis sleeve, the Pulse Solo Essential.

The Pulse Solo Essential uses PulsePlate technology to make cumming a hands-free experience along with nine-speed oscillating settings and six different vibration modes for toe-curlingly good orgasms.

Pulse Solo Essential, $149.95 (get 40% off using the code BESTSELLER40)

It can be used on everything from a flaccid to an erect penis with ease, so if you’re someone who suffers from erectile dysfunction this particular sex toy is an excellent way to spark pleasure.

If you’re someone who likes to masturbate in a more traditional sense, you can still do that too. You can even bring the sleeve into the bedroom for a little foreplay before partner play. How good?!

Hot Octopuss’ juicy sex toys don’t stop there. It sells a range of butt plugs, cock rings, dildos, bondage toys, and bullet vibes, some of which are also 20 per cent off at the moment too. You’ll see those baddies marked on-site.

We’re not exactly sure how long these juicy discounts will last, so you might want to get in quick.

You can shop the full range here.

